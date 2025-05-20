💲 It's the 100 Days of Summer party on the Atlantic City Expressway on Friday

💲 There will be fun and freebees at the Farley Service Area

💲 Free tolls will be at the Egg Harbor toll plaza on Friday, too

ATLANTIC CITY — The South Jersey Transportation Authority kicks off its annual “100 Days of Summer Party” this Friday with freebies galore, including free tolls.

The party begins at 10 a.m. at the Farley Service Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway (milepost 21.3) on May 24, until 3 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to roll the red carpet for our annual 100 Days of Summer party and invite those visiting Atlantic City and the breathtaking vacation spots along the South Jersey shore to make the most of our service plaza amenities,” said SJTA Executive Director Stephen F. Dougherty.

The 100 Days of Summer Party will take place Friday from 10am to 3pm at the Farley Service Area

What will the party offer?

Applegreen, operator of the Farley Service Area, will also be selling the smells, tastes, and temptations of another Jersey summer, as well as handing out free samples of their goodies sold at the plaza throughout the year, according to the SJTA.

Ron’s Gardens of Hammonton returns to the service plaza during the summer, offering a variety of Jersey Fresh produce, fruits, and plants.

The Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department will display and demonstrate some of its trucks and apparatus used to keep the public safe at the airport. Plus, the SJTA’s READI (Roadway Environmental Advancement Initiative) will feature its conservation and wildlife programs.

Ron's Gardens of Hammonton will participate in the 100 Days of Summer at the Farley Service Area off the ACX on Friday

Kids will get the chance to visit ambassadors from the Funny Farm, an animal rescue sanctuary that provides homes for unwanted farm and zoo animals.

New this year is the Sidewalk Chalk Fun Zone where kids of all ages can showcase their artistic talents for all to see.

About 60 businesses, vendors, and artists will be participating in the 100 Days of Summer event, offering gifts, jewelry, clothing, and more.

The Hero Campaign will be showcasing two Hero patrol cars. If you love classic cars, come stop by and hang out with other classic car lovers in the cruise lot area. All cruisers will receive a goodie bag containing a dash plaque, shammy, chip clip, and an insurance card holder.

Crawdaddy's Cajun will be at the 100 Days of Summer Kickoff party at Farley Service Area off the ACX on Friday

The first 50 registrants will also receive a commemorative road core celebrating the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Atlantic City Expressway this July.

Hungry? Don’t worry. Food trucks including DonutNV, Mister Softee, CrawDaddy’s Cajun, and Tacos Al Carbon, to name a few, have your cravings covered.

Be sure to check out the Farley Plaza’s 9/11 Memorial, and the 22 foot brass replica of the Battleship New jesey built on a 1/48 scale.

Chickie's and Pete's of Philadelphia will once again pick up the tolls on the ACX at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza for one hour on Friday to kick off Memorial Day Weekend

Free tolls

Once the party comes to a close at 3 p.m., it’s then one hour of free tolls at the Egg Harbor toll plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway for travelers going eastbound from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The free tolls are compliments of Chickie’s and Pete’s, the Philadelphia-area sports bar and restaurant chain, which is also sending its Crabfries Express food truck to dole out free crabfries throughout the day.

The toll is typically $3.

