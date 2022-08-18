2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.

Once completed, the Vauxhall stop, located at mile marker 145 northbound in Union County, will include food choices from Shake Shack, Popeyes, Dunkin', and a convenience store, according to an announcement from the Turnpike Authority in January. Brookdale South, located at milepost 153 southbound in Essex County, will eventually include Chik-fil-A, Burger King, Starbucks, and a convenience store.

The service areas are expected to reopen in the spring.

McDonald's locations at both service areas stopped operating earlier this year.

According to the Turnpike Authority, once construction is complete on Vauxhall and Brookdale South, they will become the sixth and seventh of the nine publicly owned GSP service areas to have been torn down and replaced since 2014. Seven of the Turnpike's 12 service areas are either new or significantly updated.

Work will begin this fall at three Turnpike service areas: James Fennimore Cooper, Walt Whitman, and Joyce Kilmer. Those service areas will be closed for about nine months, with the new or remodeled facilities scheduled to reopen in June 2023.

