Gov. Murphy’s outrageous comments after Trump victory

When asked his thoughts on the Trump victory, Gov. Phil Murphy spewed his usual out-of-touch nonsense.

He said he will "fight to death” if Trump “attacks” New Jersey in any way to protect our values.

I'm not quite sure exactly what that means. But it seems to align with the hysterical reaction of some people based on fear-mongering lies and over-emotional nonsense that is common among some Democrats following the election this past week.

As it turns out, Trump only lost New Jersey, a traditionally blue state, by 4 points. New Jersey has not elected a Republican president since 1988. Murphy did admit that his narrow victory in his last election may be a “canary in the coal mine“ when it comes to the next gubernatorial election, which is happening next year.

One story Murphy told in an interview about “protecting our values“ was during the first Trump administration he had heard that ICE was setting up an operation near his hometown of Middletown.

He went to that area with his security detail, but ICE never showed up. He said, "maybe we scared them off." So, ICE was deporting illegals and you went out there to stop them from upholding the law. Those are our values? Stopping law enforcement agencies from enforcing the laws of the land.

Because he does it with a pleasant demeanor and an awkward smile, most people take his ridiculous comments with a grain of salt. So, if I refuse to pay my federal income taxes and the IRS comes after me, you'll show up with the state police to keep them from prosecuting me? I highly doubt it.

So just know, New Jersey, that “our values” means protecting criminals and people who broke the law. Thanks, Murph — we got it.

Don’t let the door hit you on the ass on the way out.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

