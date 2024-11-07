NJ governor breaks his silence on Trump winning election

TRENTON — They've done this before.

Gov. Phil Murphy will once again have President Donald Trump to contend with starting in January.

After Trump's defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election, including making inroads in New Jersey, the Democratic governor said "the American people have spoken and we must abide by the results."

"For many of us, what they have said is painful and difficult to process. But, in this country, we respect the will of the people, and we abide by the results of our elections," Murphy said in a written statement on Wednesday.

Murphy noted that the country is deeply divided and "the bonds between our fellow citizens have grown so frayed."

His statement came after his attorney general broke his silence about the election by threatening Trump with legal action if he "uses his position to unlawfully attack the rights of New Jersey residents."

During Trump's first term, Murphy had a remarkably cordial relationship with Trump, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump, who spends a lot of time at his golf club in Bedminster, never went out of his way to criticize or attack Murphy despite party and ideological differences.

This year, Murphy met with Trump at Bedminster following a failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Murphy on Wednesday noted that his administration "stood up fiercely during President Trump's first term to defend a woman's right to choose, advance common-sense gun safety policies, and protect our immigrant communities" but also "showed our ability to work with him to advance policies and initiatives that make life better for New Jerseyans."

Because of term limits, Murphy will be out of office next year.

Murphy's statement was met with criticism and vitriol on X.

"This is really pathetic!" one person replied. "The real patriots of this country do not find this a painful or difficult process. What has been painful and difficult is the way we have been treated the past 4 years watching our beautiful country go to hell!!!"

"This is a wake up call for the evil extreme psychotic left," another commenter said. "Your radical agendas are not popular with the American people."

"Not even a 'well done' to the incoming President as a nod to the 2 million NJ residents who voted for him?" another said. "YOU are part of the problem, Governor. The 2025 elections cannot come soon enough. You've destroyed this state."

