Shocking results for Harris in NJ: These 7 counties flip for Trump

✅ Trump has best Republican performance in NJ since George H.W. Bush

✅ Harris gets fewer NJ votes than any Dem since 2004

✅ See which NJ counties flipped for Trump below 👇

As the counting continues in New Jersey, it's looking like Vice President Kamala Harris will significantly underperform compared to the election four years ago.

President-elect Donald Trump garnered 1,887,754 votes in New Jersey with an estimated 93% of ballots counted as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Associated Press. He got 1,883,274 votes from New Jerseyans in the 2020 election.

It's the closest a Republican presidential candidate has come to winning NJ since 1992 when George H.W. Bush lost to Bill Clinton.

Of New Jersey's 21 counties, a whopping 18 counties saw double-digit point swings toward Trump when comparing 2020 to 2024. Only Burlington, Gloucester, and Cape May counties saw single-digit changes — but those swings were still in Trump's favor.

One county swung an incredible 31 points between 2020 and 2024.

How did Harris lose 7 New Jersey counties?

Harris leads Trump by just over 177,000 votes in the Garden State. That's a margin of 4.9% that could grow as more votes come in from blue areas like Camden County.

However, it's still a far cry from the dominant performance of President Joe Biden in 2020, who had a margin over Trump in NJ of nearly 16%.

While Trump got around 30,000 more votes in 2024 compared to 2020, Harris saw a significant drop off compared to Biden.

Biden got 2,608,335 votes while Harris, so far, only has 2,085,773. That's fewer than any Democrat in New Jersey since 2004 when John Kerry lost to George W. Bush.

In short, Harris couldn't energize Democrats to vote for her as effectively as the sitting president.

