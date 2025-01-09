Tiffany Williams Brewer is the head of the State Commission of Investigation. According to a breaking report today, she lives in Maryland, works full time at Howard University, earns a high six-figure income from New Jersey taxpayers, and voted in Tinton Falls, Monmouth County in November 2024.

Hmmm, something doesn't add up.

First of all, state government employees have to have a principal residence in the Garden State, since a 2011 law signed by Gov. Chris Christie.

Second of all, how is $175,000 (maybe more, but the state payroll site wasn't updated) a justifiable salary for a no-show, part-time job?!?

Thirdly, how is it OK that the person investigating others breaking the law might be doing the same thing? If these accusations are all true, it would seem Tiffany is breaking the law.

At the very least, the Senate president, speaker of the Assembly and the governor, all Democrats, should have had a comment but they refused. At the very least, the GOP leaders should be calling for an investigation — criminal, I might add, with the voting issue.

But so far, silence.

Take a look at California and you can see first-hand what negligent, distracted, arrogant government looks like. Murphy has said on multiple occasions he wants New Jersey to be the California of the East.

Yikes.

The fix is a long-term play and will take a herculean effort. But let's at least start by cleaning up the obvious messes. Fire Tiffany Williams Brewer immediately, if not sooner.