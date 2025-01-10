New NJ state watchdog chief resigns after ‘toxic’ residency scandal

🔶NJ promotes state administrator as commission chief

TRENTON – Four days after being appointed, the new head of the state Commission of Investigation has stepped down after backlash over her “dual” residency in Maryland.

Tiffany Williams Brewer was announced as SCI Chief Executive Officer on Monday. By Friday, she said the “toxic” climate of attention on her meant she had to resign.

On Thursday, the Asbury Park Press reported that Brewer has been living in Maryland and also working a second, full-time job in Washington, D.C.

State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, called on Brewer to resign.

“The unwarranted scrutiny of my personal life, particularly my residency, and the mischaracterization of my academic pursuits are deeply concerning," Brewer said in a lengthy statement on Friday. "These distractions undermine the SCI's critical mission and create an environment incompatible with my vision for its future."

“While I remain dedicated to public service, the recent events, including the revelation of employee-driven mischaracterizations of my actions to the media, have created a toxic climate that dissuades me from continuing in this role,” she said.

“I am disappointed that this environment, which undermines the integrity of the SCI, has necessitated my resignation.”

O’Scanlon had pointed to Brewer’s new salary of $210,000, which was higher than her predecessor.

“When you’re tasked with leading an agency designed to root out corruption in New Jersey, at the bare minimum you should be living in the state and showing up to work," he said.

Brewer said she had always been "transparent" about her dual residency.

“It has never interfered with my duties at the SCI or constituted an ethical lapse. Let me be clear – my residency status has never run afoul of the NJ First Act. The SCI must operate independently and free from undue political influence.”

Brewer previously served as the chair of the four-member Commission from 2022 through 2024.

Since July, she had been serving on an interim basis in the day-to-day leadership role of the SCI, following the sudden, tragic death of the commission’s former leader.

“Throughout my decades of public service, integrity and professionalism have been paramount. I've consistently combined this commitment with a passion for teaching, serving as a faculty member at institutions like Rutgers, Kean, Seton Hall, and currently, Howard University,” Brewer said on Friday.

“I am grateful for the support of my colleagues on the Commission. While they were understandably disappointed, I believe this decision is the best path forward for both me and the agency. I look forward to continuing my contributions to public service in other meaningful ways,” she said.

