❗ Gov. Murphy says he is harboring an illegal immigrant

❗ Murphy dares immigration agents to come get her

❗ Urges people to fight back against anti-immigrant policies

Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are allowing an illegal immigrant to stay at their home in defiance of federal law.

Murphy made the startling admission during an event held by the group “Blue Wave New Jersey” and hosted by Montclair State University on Saturday.

During a broader discussion on issues ranging from illegal immigration to anti-trans policies of the new Trump administration, Murphy dared immigration agents to act on his admission.

Murphy said he didn’t want to get into specifics, but someone from their “broader universe” whose immigration status is “not at the point where they are trying to get it to.”

After discussing it with his wife, Murphy said they decided to let her live above their garage.

YouTube Screengrab/Office of the Governor

Murphy then added, “Good luck to the feds coming in to try and get her.”

Immigration fight intensifies

The admission comes as immigration agents have conducted multiple actions in New Jersey to arrest individuals in the United States illegally.

Murphy has banned state and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE agents.

President Donald Trump has taken aim at so-called sanctuary cities and states who offer protections to undocumented immigrants.

A recent Justice Department memo ordered federal prosecutors to investigate state or local officials who they believe are interfering with the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

Image: YouTube Screengrab/Office of the Governor

The memo warns that government officials could face criminal charges if they do not cooperate with immigration enforcement actions.

Written by Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, prosecutors with the Justice Department’s civil division have been ordered told to identify state and local laws and policies that “threaten to impede” the Trump administration’s immigration efforts and potentially challenge them in court.

Is Murphy breaking the law?

Technically, yes. Knowingly harboring an unauthorized immigrant is a criminal offense.

The exact definition of 'harboring' has been the subject of multiple legal challenges in recent years.

Under Title 8 and The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), it is illegal to harbor unauthorized immigrants.

Harboring includes providing shelter, food, or other assistance.

The penalties for doing so can range from a fine to up to five years in prison.

