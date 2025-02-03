Murphy’s office backtracks on daring ICE to raid his NJ mansion

☑️ Gov. Phil Murphy clarified his comments

☑️ No one that was in the U.S. illegally is living at his home

☑️ The person in question was 'consumed by fear'

Gov. Phil Murphy's office backtracked on his comments made Saturday during an interview with liberal political group Blue Wave New Jersey.

In video livestreamed on the governor's YouTube channel, Murphy dared ICE to raid his multi-million-dollar Navesink River property, giving the impression that he may be harboring someone who is in the country illegally.

But after his comments made headlines Monday morning, his office told New Jersey 101.5 that Murphy's words were "misinterpreted." His office said no one was ever living at the governor's home in Middletown for any period of time.

The person in question is a legal U.S. resident who was “consumed by fear” during the past two weeks. Murphy was only giving his "human reaction" to what he would do if this person felt threatened but never said it directly to the person.

The source did not address the tone of Murphy's comment, which seemed to dare ICE to come to his home.

Immigration fight intensifies

The statement comes as immigration agents have conducted multiple actions in New Jersey to arrest individuals who are in the United States illegally.

Murphy has banned state and local law enforcement agencies from cooperating with ICE agents.

President Donald Trump has taken aim at self-described sanctuary cities and states that offer protections to undocumented immigrants.

