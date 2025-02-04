Trump border czar Tom Homan would target NJ governor for prosecution

🚨Gov. Phil Murphy's office backtracked on his ICE dare

🚨Trump border czar Tom Homan called Murphy's comment 'foolish'

President Donald Trump's border czar said he would prosecute Gov. Phil Murphy if he kept an unauthorized immigrant at his home.

Murphy's office told New Jersey 101.5 that despite what the governor insinuated during an on-stage interview at Montclair University, no one was ever living in his garage apartment and that the person he was referring to is legally in the country.

Murphy's dare to ICE to raid his home made headlines on Monday. By evening, Trump border czar Tom Homan told Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel that he was aware of Murphy's comments.

"I think the governor is foolish saying what he said. I got a hold of it, won't let it go, we'll look into it. If he's knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that's a violation of Title 8 United States Code 1524. I will seek prosecution" Homan said. "Maybe he's bluffing. If he's not, we'll deal with that."

ALSO READ: NJ surgeon and humanitarian dies in Parkway crash

Clarification brings more questions

State Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth, also raised questions about the clarification from Murphy's office. He said Murphy's "provocative taunt to ICE" puts State Police who provide his 24/7 detail in a "terrible position."

"ICE has indicated they are targeting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in this country. Why is the person the governor is apparently actively harboring so concerned about imminent action against her? Has she committed crimes in this country? Or is it the case she hasn’t…and isn’t in imminent danger of deportation, and the governor manufactured this farce to score points with the left," O'Scanlon wrote.

“This is a serious challenge to the federal government and its declared intention to apprehend and deport those here illegally and, at this point, with serious criminal records. There are many questions that need to be answered," O'Scanlon said on X.

Before Murphy’s clarification, Assemblyman Erik Peterson, R-Hunterdon, suggested that Murphy was keeping "cheap labor to clean his mansion."

