NJ surgeon and humanitarian dies in Parkway crash

A well-known shore surgeon and humanitarian died following a crash on the Garden State Parkway that resulted from a medical episode Thursday morning, according to State police.

Dr. Jarrod Kaufman was headed north on the Garden State Parkway around 7:10 a.m. when his Tesla Y veered off the roadway near Exit 88 in Lakewood, according to State police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Lebron did not disclose the nature of the medical episode.

According to his obituary, Kaufman lived with wife Rachael and daughters Victoria and Hannah in Toms River.

"He led the most incredible life and touched countless lives with his kindness, care and generosity. As a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, cousin, and surgeon, he will be missed for eternity. There are truly no words to express our sadness," Victoria said on her Facebook page.

Dr. Jarrod Kaufman Dr. Jarrod Kaufman (J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home) loading...

Helped support injured soldiers after Oct. 7 attack

Kaufman was chairman of surgery at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and New Jersey Chair of the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons. He was affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and the Center for Ambulatory and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

As president of Hernia Repair for the Underserved, Kaufman led global surgical missions, providing life-changing medical care to underserved communities while mentoring the next generation of surgeons. After the Hamas attack on Israel Kaufman helped support soldiers and victims in Israel.

Kaufman's funeral was Monday. Donations in his memory may be made to Friends of the IDF, Israel Guide Dog Center and the American Friends of Sheba Medical Center.

