Several injured in fire that burns 3 homes in Belmar
🔥The fire was initially reported in two homes on 14th Street in Belmar
🔥Two firefighters were injured
🔥One family said they lost their home to the fire
BELMAR — Two firefighters were injured and five people displaced by a fire that spread to multiple structures on Saturday night.
A fire in the rear of two houses on 14th Street was first reported around 7:30 p.m. and spread to the rear of a third, according to Belmar police. Photos show the rear of one of the homes with heavy damage and melted siding on others.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said temperatures were around 29 degrees with a breeze at 12 mph at the nearest weather reporting station in Sea Girt making for a cold and icy environment to fight a fire.
One of the residents also sustained burn injuries. The fire was brought under control within two hours, according to Belmar police.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Help for impacted family
A disaster action team from Red Cross New Jersey assisted residents impacted by the fire with temporary lodging, food and clothing.
A GoFundMe campaign was created to assist the Mendoza family which lost their homes in the fire.
"Thankfully they are all safe, but now so much of their lives have been lost, and it is so hard to rebuild," campaign creator Elizabeth Emmett wrote on the page.
