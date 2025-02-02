Accused killer of mother and 2 kids in US illegally, ICE says

🚨 Napoleon Romero-Anduray faces three counts of first-degree murder

JERSEY CITY — A man charged with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend along with her two children was in the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Napoleon Romero-Anduray, 31, faces three counts of first-degree murder after he broke into an apartment on Hutton Street just after midnight Thursday morning and stabbed Luisa Urbano and her two children ages 5 and 9, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Romero-Anduray also tried to stab himself and was hospitalized, the prosecutor's office said.

A spokesperson from ICE's Newark office told New Jersey 101.5 they have lodged a detainer against Anduray-Romero, an alien from Honduras. The agency did not disclose how long he had been in the country.

"As part of ICE’s mission to identify and arrest removable aliens, ICE lodges immigration detainers against such aliens who have been arrested for criminal activity and taken into custody by state or local law enforcement," the spokesperson said in an email.

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE to state or local law enforcement agencies to notify ICE as early as possible before an individual is released from their custody. Detainers request that state or local law enforcement agencies maintain custody of the non-citizen for a period not to exceed 48 hours beyond the time the individual would otherwise be released, allowing ICE to assume custody for removal purposes in accordance with federal law.

Luisa Urbano and her two children. Napoleon Romero-Anduray has been charged with their murder. (Photos via Facebook) Luisa Urbano and her two children. Napoleon Romero-Anduray has been charged with their murder. (Photos via Facebook) loading...

Vigil to remember the victims

The stabbing is being investigated as a case of domestic violence, according to Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on his X account. Building superintendent Luis Turcos told the New York Post that the couple frequently argued and police had been called in the past.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by Urbano's aunt "to cover the funeral expenses and the repatriation of my niece and her two children." The campaign described Romero-Anduray as an ex-boyfriend.

Assemblywoman Jessica Ramirez, D-Hudson, said on her Facebook page a vigil will take place at Pershing Field in Jersey City on Sunday at 4 p.m. to remember Luisa Urbano, her 9-year-old son, Juan Martin, and 5-year-old daughter, Diana Ramirez.

"Please join us in wearing purple, the color of domestic violence awareness. Your presence will not only honor Luisa, Juan Martin, and Diana, but also stand against this cycle of violence," Ramirez wrote.

If you feel you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233), online at TheHotline.org, or the New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-572-SAFE (7233).

