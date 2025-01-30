Man stabs woman and 2 kids to death in Jersey City apartment

🚨Police arrived to find the suspect and three victims on the floor

🚨The suspect tried to stab himself

🚨The relationship between the victims and suspect was not disclosed

JERSEY CITY — A woman and two children were killed in a domestic violence incident Wednesday night, according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

A man came into a home on Hutton Street and stabbed the woman and the children age 5 and 9. He then tried to stab himself before being taken into custody, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said on his X account.

Chaplins and social workers are in the neighborhood to help residents with grieving.

Officials did not identify the man or his relationship to the victims.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that police arrived at the ground-level apartment to a broken window and all four people unconscious on the floor.

