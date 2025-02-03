PA man dies in head-on crash on Route 80 in NJ

🚨Victor Peters was driving east in the westbound lanes of Route 80 in Morris County

A Pennsylvania man died after a wrong-way, head-on crash on Route 80 early Sunday morning, according to State Police.

Destinn McKnight, 31, of Stroudsburg, was driving a Ford pickup west on Route 80 between Exits 37 and 35 when he was struck by a Mercedes SUV heading the wrong way around 2:20 a.m., according to State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victor Peters, 45, of Parsippany-Troy Hills, was behind the wheel of the Mercedes SUV.

State Police did not disclose whether Peters had been charged.

The crash is the first fatal crash of the year in Morris County, according to State Police records. There were 21 in 2024 including two on Route 80

