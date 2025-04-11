❗ Trump's top prosecutor in NJ begins 'immediate investigation'

❗ Alina Habba vows to come after Murphy and Platkin "hard"

❗ Murphy has forbidden state and local police from cooperating with ICE

Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba says she is beginning an "immediate" investigation into New Jersey's controversial 'Immigrant Trust Directive."

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night Habba says the directive, which forbids state and local police in New Jersey from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, puts the public at risk.

Habba, appointed by President Donald Trump, promised she would be coming after Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matt Platkin "hard."

"Anybody who does get in that way in the way of what we are doing — which is not political, it is simply against crime — will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment,” Habba said.

The bombshell announcement comes just days after Habba issued a stern warning to the Murphy administration after a leaked memo from State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan reminded police they could not aid ICE agents.

attachment-Alina Habba Acting US Attorney for NJ loading...

"🚨 Let me be clear: Executive Orders will be followed and enforced in the State of New Jersey," Haba said Tuesday on X.

What the memo said

The memo was made public this week by the Jack Ciattarelli gubernatorial campaign. which blasted Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for shielding residents who are in the country illegally.

Implemented in 2018 by then-Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Gov. Phil Murphy, the law prevents all law enforcement from asking people about their immigration status unless it is relevant to an investigation.

The memo referenced the National Crime Information Center adding 27,000 outstanding “warrants of removal," which New Jersey law categorizes as a civil matter that should not be addressed by police, as opposed to warrants dealing with criminal charges.

"As the Attorney General's Immigrant Trust Directive outlines, we are NOT to arrest subjects for 'Outstanding Administrative Warrants' as referenced in the sample provided. Also, upon receiving notification of an 'Outstanding Administrative Warrant,' NJSP members are NOT permitted to contact ICE via the phone number provided," Callahan's memo says.

attachment-Alina Habba Acting US Attorney for NJ (2) loading...

Platkin responded to the renewed controversy by defending the directive.

"Our number one priority is keeping New Jerseyans safe,” Platkin said in a statement to Fox News.

“The Immigrant Trust Directive ensures that New Jersey police officers spend their time tackling pressing public safety issues like violent crime, gun violence, and drug trafficking, while also ensuring that victims of crime and witnesses can safely come forward to police and report crime regardless of their immigration status. Under the Immigrant Trust Directive, state and local law enforcement have and will continue to work with federal authorities to remove violent criminals from this country. Plain and simple, there is no 'sanctuary' for criminals in New Jersey."

attachment-Alina Habba Acting US Attorney for NJ (1) loading...

What happens now?

That is unclear.

Federal investigations, the process involved and any evidence gathered often remain private unless and until any charges are filed and/or arrests are made.

On Fox, Habba did say she wanted this action to “be a warning to everybody.”

“This is about American safety,” Habba said.

She warned all state and local officials that if they knowingly shield or harbor an illegal immigrant, “you are committing a crime and you will be charged.”

