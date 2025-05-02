🗳️ NJ has 6.5M registered voters

🔺Feds will monitor for fraud

🔳 Task force supports Trump executive order

New Jersey voter registrations and any potential suspicious behavior at the polls will now be under a bright federal spotlight that involves law enforcement monitors.

The Election Integrity Task Force was unveiled this week by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

One of the first points of business would be to “efficiently and effectively remove individuals who are not eligible to vote from State voter lists,” Habba said.

Another would be investigation and prosecution of election crimes, including voter registration fraud, “casting of fraudulent ballots, voting by non-citizens, individuals voting multiple times in same election, and foreign interference caused by foreign nationals contributing or donating funds to United States elections.”

Habba was a longtime personal attorney of President Donald Trump before being tapped for the new post.

She said a team from her office would work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies to carry out efforts in a March 25 Executive Order issued by Trump.

The state Office of the Attorney General did not respond to a request for comment on the task force. New Jersey's top prosecutor has criticized Trump's election order, saying it undermines states’ rights.

“This unconstitutional executive order is the most egregious attack on voting rights by a President in our recent history,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in early April as New Jersey joined a lawsuit with 18 other states seeking to overturn the order.

The task force launched by Habba would also be “taking appropriate steps to ensure compliance with the voter list maintenance requirements of the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act,” according to a written release.

Complaints about election-related crimes and the integrity of elections can be made to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Hotline at 888-636-6596, or by submitting an online complaint.

