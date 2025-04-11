NJ attorney general swipes at Trump’s prosecutor over ‘investigation’

☑️ The state's Immigrant Trust Directive is under federal investigation

☑️ Acting US District Attorney Alina Habba said it violates a federal directive

☑️ AG Matt Platkin said it is settled law

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin slipped in some snark as he downplayed his concern over a federal investigation into the state's Immigrant Trust Directive.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night that she is launching an investigation into Platkin and Gov. Phil Murphy because she said the directive violates orders from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Trump to remove violent criminals from the country.

“And anybody who does get in that way in the way of what we are doing — which is not political, it is simply against crime — will be charged in the state of New Jersey for obstruction, for concealment,” Habba said. “And I will come after hard. The investigations will start immediately," Habba told Hannity.

Platkin: 'I don't typically launch investigations on cable news networks'

While taking questions at a press briefing Friday morning about the arrest of 39 individuals for racketeering, gambling offenses, money laundering, and other crimes involving the Lucchese crime family, Platkin addressed the investigation.

"On the Immigrant Trust Directive, it's settled law. It's been upheld by judges appointed by President Trump," Platkin, with a hoarse voice from allergies, said. "I don't typically launch investigations on cable news networks."

Platkin pointed to the state's partnerships that helped with the arrests in the illegal activities case and also helped with the response to Thursday's crash of a helicopter in the Hudson River off Jersey City.

"This case is an example of the partnerships we have in New Jersey that have produced record low levels of gun violence, 30% reduction in opioid deaths, more human trafficking cases prosecuted in one year than in the previous four years combined," Platkin said. "The FBI played a critical role in this investigation here, which produced a 39-defendant RICO case against the mob. So we're going to keep doing our job. That's all I can focus on. And I hope she decides to do the same."

Platkin said he had tried several times before Friday to speak with Habba. He had no additional information about the investigation beyond what Habba said on Hannity's program.

"I know the interim U.S. attorney, she hasn't been there that long, she said publicly she wants to politicize the office. I hope she starts doing her job," Platkin said.

Murphy defended the directive on the MeidasTouch podcast on Friday and said the state goes after criminals "hard" regardless of the immigration status. He also said that New Jersey does work with ICE. The directive has helped make New Jersey "the safest state in America," by his estimation.

"What we don’t do is go after someone for jaywalking or where there is no probable cause of a crime. But if there is probable cause, and there are immigration issues involved, we cooperate—frankly, daily—with federal authorities," Murphy said. If you are a criminal in New Jersey, we’re coming after you. And if there’s an immigration angle, we’ll work with the feds—absolutely. But the reverse is not true: we’re not going to go after someone just for crossing the street.

