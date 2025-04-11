Murphy says NJ law enforcement works with ICE on a regular basis

☑️ Gov. Phil Murphy and AG Matt Platkin are under investigation

☑️ Both Murphy and Platkin defended the Immigrant Trust Directive

☑️ Murphy says NJ law enforcement works daily with ICE

Gov. Phil Murphy denied the allegation that the Immigrant Trust Directive prevents New Jersey law enforcement from working with ICE in the face of an investigation by U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

Appearing on the MeidasTouch podcast on Friday, Murphy said the state goes after criminals "hard" regardless of their immigration status. The Democrat said that directive has helped make New Jersey "the safest state in America," by his estimation.

"What we don’t do is go after someone for jaywalking or where there is no probable cause of a crime and we are very clear on that," Murphy said. "But if there are immigration issues, we cooperate regularly, frankly, daily, with federal authorities. If you are a criminal in New Jersey, we’re coming after you."

The governor said if there is an "immigration angle," the state will work with the feds. He said that New Jersey law enforcement is "obsessed with bringing justice on crimes and against criminals." But the state is "not in the immigration business."

"Law enforcement doesn't fight fires. There are firefighters for that. We to not cross those wires but we are vigilant about crime in New Jersey and as a result we have the safest state in New Jersey," Murphy said.

U.S. Attorney Alina Habba told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night that she is launching an investigation into Platkin and Gov. Phil Murphy because she said the directive violates orders from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Trump to remove violent criminals from the country.

Directive is 'settled law'

Earlier in the day, Platkin said the policy is "settled law" upheld by judges appointed by Trump. Platkin pointed to the state's partnerships that helped with the arrests in the illegal activities case and also helped with the response to Thursday's crash of a helicopter in the Hudson River off Jersey City.

"This case is an example of the partnerships we have in New Jersey that have produced record low levels of gun violence, 30% reduction in opioid deaths, more human trafficking cases prosecuted in one year than in the previous four years combined," Platkin said.

"The FBI played a critical role in this investigation here, which produced a 39-defendant RICO case against the mob. So we're going to keep doing our job. That's all I can focus on. And I hope she decides to do the same."

Platkin also took a swipe at where Habba made her announcement.

"I don't typically launch investigations on cable news networks," Platkin said.

