Spadea: Yes, I support President Trump’s pardons

In addition to working immediately to stop the border invasion, President Trump acted to free people who many of us believe are political prisoners.

He pardoned 1,500 people connected with the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol Building. When you hear the stories of so many of these prisoners who were held for years without trial, you begin to see how the Democrats weaponized the justice system against political opponents. So many of those charged were never near the building and were invited guests.

Trump Inauguration AP Photo/Evan Vucci loading...

No one has been held accountable for the murder of one protester and military veteran Ashly Babbitt and there were zero consequences for the violent rioters from the 2016 inauguration and the summer of 2020 where BLM showed themselves to be nothing more than domestic terrorists.

We were joined by the founder of a movement called #WalkAway.

The #WalkAway Campaign is a true grassroots movement, founded by former liberal, Brandon Straka, dedicated to providing a place to share #WalkAway testimonials and personal journeys to freedom as they walk away from liberalism and the Democratic Party.

Brandon was arrested for being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, even though he never went in the building and was an invited speaker at a permitted event. Brandon got the attention of the feds after he recorded an eight-minute video uploaded to social media. The FBI arrested him and nearly destroyed his life.

He was forced to sign a confession to lesser charges to avoid felony charges, which could have carried a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. He was then canceled in every way possible, his movement attacked, he was de-platformed, had his bank account seized, and just about every aspect of his life came under assault.

Shout out to caller Elaine asking about Jan. 6 on behalf of police officers in her family.

As you know from my decade-plus public history, I will always put law enforcement first. At the same time, I 100% support President Trump's pardons for those involved four years ago as we need to recognize and defeat the ongoing efforts of the Democrats and bureaucracy to weaponize our justice system.

As a 100% pro-law enforcement advocate, we must recognize that the battle ahead is to reverse the damage caused to law enforcement officers and their families by bad actors Obama and Biden who elevated criminals over cops.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

