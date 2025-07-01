Murphy signs record spending budget — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

Teens arrested for Long Branch shooting death, near Pier Village area (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Teens arrested for Long Branch shooting death, near Pier Village area (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

🚨 NJ teen shot and killed at Pier Village in Long Branch

🚨 He was building a following on TikTok

🚨 Two teens are now charged with his murder

Two teens have been arrested for the deadly Long Branch beach shooting of a popular, young TikTok creator.

On June 12, Chrystopher A. Whyte, of North Brunswick, was gunned down on the sand at Pier Village just before 9 p.m.

Police have now arrested a young male who was charged as a juvenile with murder, three weapons offenses and hindering, in connection with Whyte’s killing.

Also arrested was 18-year-old Dwayne Exilus, of Woodbridge.

Exilus was charged with two second-degree weapons offenses, third-degree hindering, and fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon.

NJ shooting victim was building fan base on TikTok

At the time of his violent killing, the 18-year-old Whyte had roughly 100-thousand followers on TikTok.

He often posted selfie-style videos with positive messages.

The day before he was killed, Whyte posted a video captioned “I don’t know man, I've just got this crazy confidence that everything will work out in the end.”

“This is so sad to see. RIP,” one commenter posted the next night.

Notice, train at NJ Transit's Hamilton station Notice, train at NJ Transit's Hamilton station (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

💲A 3% fare increase takes effect on NJ Transit Tuesday

💲CEO Kris Kolluri says the increase will help with the reliability of the system

💲The MTA will delay its scheduled increase

NJ Transit’s 3% across-the-board fare increase takes effect Tuesday.

It's the first of the agency's annual fare increases approved by its Board of Directors that will not require public hearings.

Fares went up 15% a year ago as the system's first fare increase since 2015. The increase is a set percentage that affects rail, light rail and buses. The amount of the increase can be calculated at NJTransit.com or on their app.

While riders will grumble about the increase, NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said fares are a steady source of income that is key to making ongoing improvements.

"In the long run, it's better to have a predictable fare system that improves reliability than an on-again, off-again system and then have a huge increase. That's what we've been used to. So we need a regular, predictable fee increase that focuses on reliability," Kolluri told New Jersey 101.5.

Kolluri said that the increase will help cover the cost of modernizing NJ Transit's equipment, which in turn will help reliability in all kinds of weather.

Education-Digital SAT The SAT test is now completely digital. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) loading...

📕Average SAT scores in NJ

📕Breakdown of New Jersey stats

📕Best performing high schools in NJ

Results are out for students who took the SAT this year.

Nationwide last year, almost 2 million students took the test, which is still used by most colleges and universities in admissions and to award scholarships.

Recent changes to the test include having it completely digital and with more time allotted to each question.

Average SAT scores in New Jersey

In New Jersey last year, 77,320 students took the SAT, or 66% of the graduating class.

According to the College Board, which administers the test, 66% of New Jersey test-takers met the benchmark score in Reading & Writing, while 46% met the benchmark in Math.

Students who meet the benchmark scores have a 75% of earning a C grade or better in the related subjects during their first semester in college, the College Board says.

New Jersey students, on average, outperformed their peers. The national average score was 1024. In New Jersey, the average scores were 519 in Math and 531 in Reading & Writing, for a combined average of 1050.

The highest possible score is 1600. The highest high school-wide average in New Jersey was 1530.

See your districts scores by clicking THIS LINK.

Simran Simran (Lindenwold police/Townsquare Media illustration) Simran Simran (Lindenwold police/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

🚨Simran Simran arrived in the U.S. from India on June 20

🚨She came to the U.S. for a pre-arranged marriage

🚨Simram is considered missing

LINDENWOLD — A woman who came to the United States from India for a pre-arranged marriage went missing after arriving.

Lindenwold police said Simran Simran arrived on June 20 but may have used the free ticket just to get into America. Surveillance video shows the 24-year-old looking at her phone at the airport, waiting for someone, She did not appear to be in distress.

Simran does not speak English and her phone is on an international plan that requires wi-fi. Police said Simran does not have any family in the United States.

⬛ Record spending budget signed by Gov. Murphy

Gov. Phil Murphy Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a record $58.8 billion budget into law. It includes $1 billion in new or raised taxes for New Jersey.

AP/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

💲 Gov. Murphy signed new budget minutes before midnight

💲 Budget totals a record $58.8 billion

💲 More than $1 million in tax hikes

A mere 18 minutes before the midnight deadline, Gov. Phil Murphy signed his final New Jersey State Budget into law.

At $58.8 billion the spending plan set another all-time record and continued Murphy's legacy of spending more money than the state brings in.

It further adds to the tax burden of New Jersey families by including more than $1 billion in new or increased taxes.

Murphy's ultimate legacy has been a nauseating tax and spending spree that has plunged New Jersey deeper into debt and made being able to afford to live in this state beyond the grasp of many.

Since taking office nearly eight years ago, Murphy has increased spending more than 60% and added billions to New Jersey's debt.

Despite warnings from non-partisan government watchdogs, Republican legislators, business groups and others, Democrats jammed another $727 million dollars into the budget Murphy proposed.

That is not surprising since this is an election year and the so-called Christmas tree spending if what Democratic lawmakers will promote during their local campaigns to retain their jobs.

