These high schools in New Jersey had the best SAT scores
📕Average SAT scores in NJ
📕Breakdown of New Jersey stats
📕Best performing high schools in NJ
Results are out for students who took the SAT this year.
Nationwide last year, almost 2 million students took the test, which is still used by most colleges and universities in admissions and to award scholarships.
Recent changes to the test include having it completely digital and with more time allotted to each question.
Average SAT scores in New Jersey
In New Jersey last year, 77,320 students took the SAT, or 66% of the graduating class.
According to the College Board, which administers the test, 66% of New Jersey test-takers met the benchmark score in Reading & Writing, while 46% met the benchmark in Math.
Students who meet the benchmark scores have a 75% of earning a C grade or better in the related subjects during their first semester in college, the College Board says.
New Jersey students, on average, outperformed their peers. The national average score was 1024. In New Jersey, the average scores were 519 in Math and 531 in Reading & Writing, for a combined average of 1050.
The highest possible score is 1600. The highest high school-wide average in New Jersey was 1530. (See list below).
SEE ALSO: 34 Newark HS grads land teaching jobs with $74K starting salary
Socioeconomic factors affecting scores in New Jersey
Students' backgrounds had an impact on performance.
Asian students in New Jersey were most likely to meet both benchmark scores (80%) while Black students were among the least likely (21%).
Students whose parents had graduate degrees were more likely to hit the benchmarks (69%), while those whose parents never finished high school were least likely (20%).
Students whose families had incomes higher than $118,000 were more successful in hitting both benchmarks (86%) than those in poverty, or incomes less than $56,000 (15%).
Students in cities struggled the most, with 19% hitting the benchmarks, while those in the suburbs hit them 48% of the time, and those in even less densely populated areas hit them 50% of the time.
Best SAT scores in New Jersey
The schools with the best combined average scores in the 2023-24 school year
🍎 59 — Leonia High School
Leonia Public School District
Combined average: 1201
🍎 58 — Pascack Hills High School
Pascack Valley Regional High School District
Combined average: 1201
🍎 57 — Watchung Hills Regional High School
Watchung Hills Regional High School District
Combined average: 1202
🍎 56 — New Providence High School
New Providence School District
Combined average: 1203
🍎 55 — East Brunswick High School
East Brunswick Township School District
Combined average: 1205
🍎 54 — Holmdel High School
Holmdel Township School District
Combined average: 1205
🍎 53 — Montclair High School
Montclair Public School District
Combined average: 1208
🍎 52 — Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School
Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School District
Combined average: 1209
🍎 51 — Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan
Northern Valley Regional High School District
Combined average: 1211
🍎 50 — Monroe Township High School
Monroe Township School District
Combined average: 1215
🍎 49 — Moorestown High School
Moorestown Township Public School District
Combined average: 1215
🍎 48 — West Morris Mendham High School
West Morris Regional High School District
Combined average: 1216
🍎 47 — Haddonfield Memorial High School
Haddonfield School District
Combined average: 1217
🍎 46 — Union County Tech
Union County Vocational-Technical School District
Combined average: 1217
🍎 45 — Mercer County Technical School STEM Academy
Area Vocational Technical School District of Mercer County
Combined average: 1219
🍎 44 — Bridgewater-Raritan High School
Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District
Combined average: 1225
🍎 43 — Hillsborough High School
Hillsborough Township Public School District
Combined average: 1226
🍎 42 — Cresskill High School
Cresskill Public School District
Combined average: 1227
🍎 41 — Madison High School
Madison Public School District
Combined average: 1241
🍎 40 — Chatham High School
School District of the Chathams
Combined average: 1246
🍎 39 — Northern Highlands Regional High School
Northern Highlands Regional High School District
Combined average: 1246
🍎 38 — Robbinsville High School
Robbinsville Public School District
Combined average: 1246
🍎 37 — Hopewell Valley Central High School
Hopewell Valley Regional School District
Combined average: 1247
🍎 36 — Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School
Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School
Combined average: 1247
🍎 35 — Mountain Lakes High School
Mountain Lakes Public School District
Combined average: 1251
🍎 34 — Westfield Senior High School
Westfield Public School District
Combined average: 1254
🍎 33 — Summit High School
Summit Public School District
Combined average: 1258
🍎 32 — Glen Ridge High School
Glen Ridge Public School District
Combined average: 1263
🍎 31 — Ridgewood High School
Ridgewood Public School District
Combined average: 1265
🍎 30 — South Brunswick High School
South Brunswick School District
Combined average: 1266
🍎 29 — Bergen County Institute for Science and Technology
Bergen County Vocational Technical School District
Combined average: 1271
🍎 28 — Somerset County Vocational Technical High School
Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District
Combined average: 1277
🍎 27 — Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest
Northern Valley Regional High School District
Combined average: 1278
🍎 26 — Ridge High School
Bernards Township School District
Combined average: 1283
🍎 25 — Highland Park High School
Highland Park Boro School District
Combined average: 1287
🍎 24 — Tenafly High School
Tenafly Public School District
Combined average: 1295
🍎 23 — Princeton High School
Princeton Public School District
Combined average: 1296
🍎 22 — Livingston High School
Livingston Board of Education School District
Combined average: 1301
🍎 21 — West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District
Combined average: 1308
🍎 20 — Mercer County Technical School Health Sciences Academy
Area Vocational Technical School District of Mercer County
Combined average: 1309
🍎 19 — Communications High School
Monmouth County Vocational School District
Combined average: 1312
🍎 18 — Montgomery High School
Montgomery Township School District
Combined average: 1317
🍎 17 — Morris County School of Technology
Morris County Vocational School District
Combined average: 1318
🍎 16 — John P. Stevens High School
Edison Township School District
Combined average: 1319
🍎 15 — Marine Academy of Science and Technology
Monmouth County Vocational School District
Combined average: 1329
🍎 14 — Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro
Bergen County Vocational Technical School District
Combined average: 1353
🍎 13 — West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North
West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District
Combined average: 1354
🍎 12 — Dr Ronald McNair High School
Jersey City Public Schools
Combined average: 1359
🍎 11 — Academy For Allied Health Sciences
Union County Vocational-Technical School District
Combined average: 1372
🍎 10 — Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science
Ocean County Vocational Technical School District
Combined average: 1380
🍎 9 — Millburn High School
Millburn Township School District
Combined average: 1382
🍎 8 — Academy For Information Technology
Union County Vocational-Technical School District
Combined average: 1389
🍎 7 — Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science
Monmouth County Vocational School District
Combined average: 1398
🍎 6 — Union County Magnet High School
Union County Vocational-Technical School District
Combined average: 1448
🍎 5 — Bergen County Academies
Bergen County Vocational Technical School District
Combined average: 1461
🍎 4 — Biotechnology High School
Monmouth County Vocational School District
Combined average: 1474
🍎 3 — Woodbridge Academy Magnet School
Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District
Combined average: 1480
🍎 2 — High Technology High School
Monmouth County Vocational School District
Combined average: 1512
🍎 1 — Edison Academy Magnet School
Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District
Combined average: 1530
NJ towns with largest share of taxes going to schools (2024)
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5