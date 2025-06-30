📕Average SAT scores in NJ

Results are out for students who took the SAT this year.

Nationwide last year, almost 2 million students took the test, which is still used by most colleges and universities in admissions and to award scholarships.

Recent changes to the test include having it completely digital and with more time allotted to each question.

Average SAT scores in New Jersey

In New Jersey last year, 77,320 students took the SAT, or 66% of the graduating class.

According to the College Board, which administers the test, 66% of New Jersey test-takers met the benchmark score in Reading & Writing, while 46% met the benchmark in Math.

Students who meet the benchmark scores have a 75% of earning a C grade or better in the related subjects during their first semester in college, the College Board says.

New Jersey students, on average, outperformed their peers. The national average score was 1024. In New Jersey, the average scores were 519 in Math and 531 in Reading & Writing, for a combined average of 1050.

The highest possible score is 1600. The highest high school-wide average in New Jersey was 1530. (See list below).

Socioeconomic factors affecting scores in New Jersey

Students' backgrounds had an impact on performance.

Asian students in New Jersey were most likely to meet both benchmark scores (80%) while Black students were among the least likely (21%).

Students whose parents had graduate degrees were more likely to hit the benchmarks (69%), while those whose parents never finished high school were least likely (20%).

Students whose families had incomes higher than $118,000 were more successful in hitting both benchmarks (86%) than those in poverty, or incomes less than $56,000 (15%).

Students in cities struggled the most, with 19% hitting the benchmarks, while those in the suburbs hit them 48% of the time, and those in even less densely populated areas hit them 50% of the time.

Best SAT scores in New Jersey

The schools with the best combined average scores in the 2023-24 school year

🍎 59 — Leonia High School

Leonia Public School District

Combined average: 1201

🍎 58 — Pascack Hills High School

Pascack Valley Regional High School District

Combined average: 1201

🍎 57 — Watchung Hills Regional High School

Watchung Hills Regional High School District

Combined average: 1202

🍎 56 — New Providence High School

New Providence School District

Combined average: 1203

🍎 55 — East Brunswick High School

East Brunswick Township School District

Combined average: 1205

🍎 54 — Holmdel High School

Holmdel Township School District

Combined average: 1205

🍎 53 — Montclair High School

Montclair Public School District

Combined average: 1208

🍎 52 — Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School

Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School District

Combined average: 1209

🍎 51 — Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan

Northern Valley Regional High School District

Combined average: 1211

🍎 50 — Monroe Township High School

Monroe Township School District

Combined average: 1215

🍎 49 — Moorestown High School

Moorestown Township Public School District

Combined average: 1215

🍎 48 — West Morris Mendham High School

West Morris Regional High School District

Combined average: 1216

🍎 47 — Haddonfield Memorial High School

Haddonfield School District

Combined average: 1217

🍎 46 — Union County Tech

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

Combined average: 1217

🍎 45 — Mercer County Technical School STEM Academy

Area Vocational Technical School District of Mercer County

Combined average: 1219

🍎 44 — Bridgewater-Raritan High School

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District

Combined average: 1225

🍎 43 — Hillsborough High School

Hillsborough Township Public School District

Combined average: 1226

🍎 42 — Cresskill High School

Cresskill Public School District

Combined average: 1227

🍎 41 — Madison High School

Madison Public School District

Combined average: 1241

🍎 40 — Chatham High School

School District of the Chathams

Combined average: 1246

🍎 39 — Northern Highlands Regional High School

Northern Highlands Regional High School District

Combined average: 1246

🍎 38 — Robbinsville High School

Robbinsville Public School District

Combined average: 1246

🍎 37 — Hopewell Valley Central High School

Hopewell Valley Regional School District

Combined average: 1247

🍎 36 — Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School

Combined average: 1247

🍎 35 — Mountain Lakes High School

Mountain Lakes Public School District

Combined average: 1251

🍎 34 — Westfield Senior High School

Westfield Public School District

Combined average: 1254

🍎 33 — Summit High School

Summit Public School District

Combined average: 1258

🍎 32 — Glen Ridge High School

Glen Ridge Public School District

Combined average: 1263

🍎 31 — Ridgewood High School

Ridgewood Public School District

Combined average: 1265

🍎 30 — South Brunswick High School

South Brunswick School District

Combined average: 1266

🍎 29 — Bergen County Institute for Science and Technology

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

Combined average: 1271

🍎 28 — Somerset County Vocational Technical High School

Somerset County Vocational and Technical School District

Combined average: 1277

🍎 27 — Northern Valley Regional High School at Demarest

Northern Valley Regional High School District

Combined average: 1278

🍎 26 — Ridge High School

Bernards Township School District

Combined average: 1283

🍎 25 — Highland Park High School

Highland Park Boro School District

Combined average: 1287

🍎 24 — Tenafly High School

Tenafly Public School District

Combined average: 1295

🍎 23 — Princeton High School

Princeton Public School District

Combined average: 1296

🍎 22 — Livingston High School

Livingston Board of Education School District

Combined average: 1301

🍎 21 — West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

Combined average: 1308

🍎 20 — Mercer County Technical School Health Sciences Academy

Area Vocational Technical School District of Mercer County

Combined average: 1309

🍎 19 — Communications High School

Monmouth County Vocational School District

Combined average: 1312

🍎 18 — Montgomery High School

Montgomery Township School District

Combined average: 1317

🍎 17 — Morris County School of Technology

Morris County Vocational School District

Combined average: 1318

🍎 16 — John P. Stevens High School

Edison Township School District

Combined average: 1319

🍎 15 — Marine Academy of Science and Technology

Monmouth County Vocational School District

Combined average: 1329

🍎 14 — Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

Combined average: 1353

🍎 13 — West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North

West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

Combined average: 1354

🍎 12 — Dr Ronald McNair High School

Jersey City Public Schools

Combined average: 1359

🍎 11 — Academy For Allied Health Sciences

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

Combined average: 1372

🍎 10 — Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science

Ocean County Vocational Technical School District

Combined average: 1380

🍎 9 — Millburn High School

Millburn Township School District

Combined average: 1382

🍎 8 — Academy For Information Technology

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

Combined average: 1389

🍎 7 — Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science

Monmouth County Vocational School District

Combined average: 1398

🍎 6 — Union County Magnet High School

Union County Vocational-Technical School District

Combined average: 1448

🍎 5 — Bergen County Academies

Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

Combined average: 1461

🍎 4 — Biotechnology High School

Monmouth County Vocational School District

Combined average: 1474

🍎 3 — Woodbridge Academy Magnet School

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

Combined average: 1480

🍎 2 — High Technology High School

Monmouth County Vocational School District

Combined average: 1512

🍎 1 — Edison Academy Magnet School

Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

Combined average: 1530