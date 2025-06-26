🎓 Newark public schools held their graduation ceremony on Monday

NEWARK — As thousands of high school students graduated from the largest public school district in New Jersey on Tuesday, June 24, some of them walked away with more than just a diploma in their hands.

The 32 graduates who participated in the Red Hawks Rising Teacher Academy program also received job offers to become future teachers in the Newark Public School district, according to the Newark Board of Education.

The Red Hawks Rising Teacher Academy is a dual enrollment program developed in partnership with Montclair State University and the American Federation of Teachers. The program prepares students for careers in education, creating a sustainable workforce that understands the culture, challenges, and strengths of Newark.

Miguel Rodriguez Bermudez, a graduate of Arts High School, received a contract to return to the district as a music teacher with a $74,000 starting salary

Each of the 32 graduates received a contract from the district, which goes into effect once they earn their bachelor’s degree and complete all the requirements for New Jersey state teacher certification.

Once they are hired, they will begin their careers in the Newark Public Schools with a $74,000 starting salary.



In addition to the Red Hawks Rising Teacher Academy graduates, two other students received special offers at the commencement ceremony.

Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger Leon presented Miguel Rodriguez Bermudez, a graduate of Arts High School, with a contract to return to the district as a music teacher, the Board of Ed said.

A graduate of Barringer High School, Alliana Abreu, also received a special offer to become an athletic trainer for the district.

“These contracts represent our investment in homegrown talent and a long-term strategy to build a pipeline of teachers who reflect and understand our graduates. We’re not just celebrating graduates today. We’re welcoming future colleagues,” said Superintendent Leon.

President of the Newark Board of Education, Hasani K. Council, was equally proud of the graduates, calling them role models and leaders who will “give back to the same schools and neighborhoods that shaped them.”

Congratulations to all the graduates and future Newark teachers.

