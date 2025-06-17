🚨 The third of four escapees from ICE's Delaney Hall is in custody

🚨 They escaped on Thursday night after detainees kicked out a wall

🚨 ICE denies there was an "uprising" inside the privately operated facility

NEWARK — The third of four escapees from the Delaney Hall ICE facility has been captured as the FBI increases the reward for information leading to the final arrest.

The FBI announced Tuesday morning that Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes was in custody but did not disclose details about his arrest.

The breakout raised concerns about conditions at the for-profit facility, particularly complaints by inmates about overcrowding and lack of food.

GEO Group, the company that runs the ICE facility, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deny that there was any "uprising" at the facility that led to the escape.

FBI increases reward for ICE fugitive

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon of Colombia. His last address was in Newark but he has ties to Queens.

Mogollon is 5 feet 10 inches, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Mongollon's whereabouts is asked to call ICE's toll-free tipline at 1-866-347-2423.

ICE jailbreak suspects caught

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez was captured in Passaic on Friday. On Sunday, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada surrendered to federal authorities in Millville.

Sandoval-Lopez, from Honduras, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun in October and aggravated assault in February, officials said. Castaneda-Lozada, from Colombia, was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy, authorities said.

Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon Andres Felipe Pineda Mogollon (FBI Newark) loading...

Detainees being moved, reports say

Following the escape, many of the detainees at Delaney Hall appear to have been moved from the privately run facility and taken elsewhere by GEO Group.

Immigration attorney Mustafa Cetin told NJ.com that he was notified his client was moved to Louisiana. Sally Pillay, a board member of the immigrants’ rights group First Friends of New Jersey and New York, told NJ.com she saw detainees wearing plastic wrist shackles put on two vans and two buses headed for Newark Liberty International Airport

