⬛ The identity of Pier Village shooting victim is revealed

LONG BRANCH — The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed last week after an outdoor concert at Pier Village in Long Branch last week, as 18 year old Chrystopher Whyte of North Brunswick.

He was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound. Police are calling this an isolated incident. But investigators are asking the public to turn in any firsthand video footage of the incident to police.

According to The Daily Voice, Wyte had over 92,000 TikTok followers and was known for videos showing him doing backflips and dancing in his car. His last video was shot on the beach in Long Branch. He was also a 2024 graduate of Woodbridge High School.

NEWARK — Two detainees who escaped from a federal immigration detention center in New Jersey last week have been recaptured, while another two remain at large, FBI officials said Sunday.

The four men busted out of the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark during reports of disorder there by breaking through an interior wall that led to an exterior one, and were able to escape from a parking lot, according to U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, a New Jersey Democrat, and Homeland Security officials.

The FBI said Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken back into custody since Friday, while Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes and Andres Felipe Pineda-Mogollon were still on the lam.

Officials did not immediately say how or where the two who are back in custody were caught. All four men were in the country illegally and had previously been charged with crimes by local police in New Jersey and New York City, Homeland Security officials said.

⬛ NJ alert issued about a potential rabies exposure involving kittens

PORT NORRIS — The Cumberland County Health Department has issued an alert for residents in the Port Norris area about a potential rabies exposure involving a litter of kittens.

A recent investigation has confirmed that one of the kittens from the North Avenue block near Main Street tested positive for the fatal disease.

The warning comes after other kittens from the same litter have already been given away to people in the community.

If you or someone you know has recently received a kitten from this letter, please contact the Cumberland County Health Department.

Summer is almost here, and now is the time to stock up on fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs in your house.

Sure, you could go to the supermarket, but nothing says summer like visiting one of the 150 community farmers markets that New Jersey has to offer.

According to Joe Atchison, assistant secretary of agriculture for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, this year's scene is strong.

One of the biggest trends emerging at farmers markets around the state this season is more varied vendors coming out, Atchison said.

There are about 150 community farmers markets across the state. New markets are emerging every year, Atchison said.

