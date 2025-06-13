🍅 Farmers markets are exploding this year

🍅 There are more than 150 markets across the state

🍅 Most offer more than just Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables

Summer is almost here, and now is the time to stock up on fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs in your house.

Sure, you could go to the supermarket, but nothing says summer like visiting one of the 150 community farmers markets that New Jersey has to offer.

According to Joe Atchison, assistant secretary of agriculture for the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, this year's scene is strong.

He said, fortunately, the first few weeks of the season have turned out big crowds. So, he’s excited to see how the rest of the summer and fall seasons are going to shake out.

A yellow farmers market banner with green lettering.

Big Trends at NJ Farmers Markets in 2025

One of the biggest trends emerging at farmers markets around the state this season is more varied vendors coming out, Atchison said.

“People who specialize in certain crops. People who have a wide variety of crops. A lot of the markets have a one-stop shop philosophy where they have honey, dairy, meats, and of course, fresh fruits and vegetables. Jersey Fresh fruits and vegetables are always a popular item, just showcasing the diversity of agriculture in New Jersey,” Atchison said.

New Jersey farmers markets really try to cater to people in their areas, he added. So, consumers will see more ethnic crops, more diversified, organic, and artisanal products.

Atchison said people will see a lot of different responses to the audience because they want to meet the consumer's needs. Most markets across the state have a little bit of everything for sale.

The Burlington County Farmers' Market (Burlington County)

How many farmers markets are there in NJ?

There are about 150 community farmers markets across the state. New markets are emerging every year, Atchison said.

The bigger markets, such as Collingswood, West Windsor, Ocean City, and Burlington County, can attract a large customer base, he said.

The Burlington County Farmers Market in Moorestown was recently voted as the fourth best in the country, according to a listing from USA Today 10Best.

New Jersey farmers markets are strong for the 2025 season, according to the NJ Dept. of Agriculture

Farmers markets do have challenges

The biggest challenge that local farmers and vendors face every year is the weather.

Atchison said that when the weather is sunny and warm, people tend to swarm the farmers markets, but when the weather is not the best, people tend to stay away.

He’s encouraging people to visit the farmers markets in New Jersey even when Mother Nature is not on their side.

NJ Department of Agriculture

Importance of NJ farmers markets

Atchison said it’s important to shop at New Jersey farmers markets so people can get to know where their food is coming from, and from whom their food is coming.

Buying local means you’re supporting local farmers in the area, he said.

Jersey Fresh brand a highlight at farmers markets

The Jersey Fresh brand is the oldest statewide branding program for fresh fruits and vegetables in the country. In fact, it is celebrating its 41st anniversary this year, Atchison said.

“People know that when they see Jersey Fresh that it means quality, top-notch, fresh produce wherever they’re shopping. We encourage people to look for that,” he said.

Looking for a Jersey Fresh retailer? The list can be found here.

Atchison said New Jersey’s asparagus season was very strong this year, as well as the state’s strawberries.

Now, we’re looking forward to zucchinis, corn, tomatoes, peaches, peppers, and blueberries, all of which will be in stock at statewide farmers markets.

Atchison said New Jersey grows over 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables.

