🍕 Have you ever been on a floating food tour?

🍕 Wildwood is launching the first-ever this summer

🍕 Enjoy cuisine from three area restaurants while on the water

WILDWOOD — Perfect for summer, Wildwood is launching its first-ever floating food tour, a revolutionary culinary experience.

Sandbar Joe's in Wildwood (Google Street View) Sandbar Joe's in Wildwood (Google Street View) loading...

The groundbreaking Food Tour, which launches June 17, unites Sandbar Joe’s Boat Charters with three of Wildwood’s culinary cornerstones – The Surfing Pig, The Wharf, and The Boat House.

The Surfing Pig in Wildwood (Google Street View) The Surfing Pig in Wildwood (Google Street View) loading...

Together, they have crafted an amazing voyage celebrating exceptional food and hospitality while offering a new way to explore the back bay.

The Wharf in Wildwood (Google Street View) The Wharf in Wildwood (Google Street View) loading...

“What makes this tour truly special is the collaboration. We’re bringing together four businesses that define Wildwood’s seasonal spirit to create something none of us could accomplish alone, said Joe Gratz, founder of Sandbar Joe’s. "We’re not just serving food on a boat, we’re offering Wildwood’s first floating food tour.”

The Boathouse in Wildwood (Google Street View) The Boathouse in Wildwood (Google Street View) loading...

The Surfing Pig plans to serve their brunch-inspired BBQ, while The Wharf will contribute its exclusive surf and turf. The Boat House rounds out the experience with its classic beach cuisine.

The Food Tour Cruise will run Monday through Friday throughout the summer, rain or shine. Tickets start at $135 per person. Group discounts are available.

Reservations can be made here or by calling 717-802-9658.

