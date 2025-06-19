🔴 Authorities say New Jersey urgent care doctor is a "serial offender"

🔴 Number of accusers rises to 10 in new indictment

🔴 Also charged with trying to cover up his crimes

PERTH AMBOY — Nearly a dozen patients accuse their urgent care doctor of raping or groping them at his clinics throughout New Jersey, according to authorities.

On Thursday, the Attorney General's Office announced that 57-year-old Gurvindra Johal was indicted on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and 11 counts of fourth-degree sexual contact.

The state grand jury reviewed evidence against the Colonia man gathered from sprawling investigations conducted by prosecutors in three counties, the OAG said.

It's been more than two years since authorities first arrested Johal on Feb. 25, 2023.

At the time, he faced accusations from two female patients at his practice on Cornell Street in Perth Amboy.

Gurvindra Johal (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) Gurvindra Johal (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Now, authorities say Johal faces accusations in ten separate incidents at urgent care clinics in Freehold Township, Perth Amboy, and Newark.

Five of the assaults, or half, took place in Middlesex County, authorities said. According to the Middlesex County prosecutor, at least one woman was forced to have sexual intercourse with Johal against her will.

Johal assaulted another three patients in Newark and two more in Freehold, authorities said.

Theresa Hilton, director of the Division of Criminal Justice, said Johal was a "serial offender" who took advantage of his position as a doctor for sexual gratification.

Gurvindra Johal luxury car A luxury car that Johal posted on Facebook with the caption "This is how I roll" (Gurvindra Johal via Facebook) loading...

Urgent care doctor charged with trying to cover up his crimes

Johal is also charged with one count of falsifying records and one count of falsification of records pertaining to medical care. Both are fourth-degree offenses.

According to authorities, one of Johal's victims reported inappropriate touching to her insurance carrier.

The insurance company investigated and Johal sent the investigators a letter with false information, authorities said.

He claimed that a medical assistant was in the room during a medical exam even though that wasn't in the original records, authorities said.

“Medical patients need to be able to trust that they will be treated with respect, care, and professionalism when they seek treatment. For a doctor to allegedly prey upon patients is something we will not tolerate," Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

