NJ urgent care doctor raped, groped female patients, cops say

🏥 An urgent care doctor sexually assaulted three women, according to prosecutors

🏥 New charges have just been filed against the doctor

🏥 The investigation is "active and ongoing" and detectives are asking for more info

PERTH AMBOY — A doctor is accused of forcing a female patient to have sex with him against her will and groping another patient.

Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, is charged with four counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of sexual assault, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. The urgent care doctor from Colonia was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Authorities say three victims have come forward.

Two women told investigators that Johal had touched them inappropriately while they were under his care at Amboy Urgent Care on Cornell Street in Perth Amboy. the location had been a private practice until recently, but the urgent care facility is the only office operating there currently.

Gurvindra Johal in a new Corvette in 2016. (via Facebook) Gurvindra Johal in a new Corvette in 2016. (via Facebook) loading...

The third victim said that Johal "had sexual intercourse with her against her will," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Charges were first announced against Johal on Sunday. At the time, he faced two counts of criminal sexual contact from two accusers. Prosecutors filed the additional charges on Wednesday.

The website for the Medicenter of Edison also lists Johal as its medical director. A receptionist for the facility hung up when contacted by a reporter.

The prosecutor's office said that the investigation is "active and ongoing." Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact MCPO Det. Lauren Leyva at 732-745-4499 or Perth Amboy police Det. Gina Betancourt at 732-324-3819.

Defense attorney information for Johal was unavailable.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge Photos from the 2023 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge, which raised $2.5 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.