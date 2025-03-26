🔵 NJ driver was high during crash, cops say

🔵 Passenger killed was mom of his 2 kids

🔵 Man faces criminal charge

A 37-year-old Ocean County man is accused of being high on drugs during a crash that killed his 34-year-old passenger — the mother of his two young children, loved ones of the victim said.

Anthony Krempel, of Beachwood, has now been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with the SUV crash two months ago that killed Emanuela Fuchs, also of Beachwood.

On Jan. 20 around 12 p.m., Berkeley Township police responded to the area of Grand Central Parkway, where a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox had been speeding when it left the road and struck a tree.

Ocean County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Ocean County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Fuchs, known by loved ones as “Emmy,” was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Krempel and Fuchs had two young children together, a son and daughter, as seen on Fuchs’ Facebook page and confirmed by loved ones mourning her.

Anthony Krempel (Ocean County jail) Anthony Krempel (Ocean County jail) loading...

First responders at the crash scene said that Krempel showed signs of impairment and he was taken for a court-ordered blood sample.

He was initially issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and careless driving.

Laboratory results returned last week showed that Krempel was under the influence of fentanyl and methadone at the time of the deadly crash.

Emanuela Emmy Fuchs was killed as a passenger in a crash ( facebook com emanuela love 98) Emanuela Emmy Fuchs was killed as a passenger in a crash ( facebook com emanuela love 98) loading...

On Tuesday, Krempel was charged with vehicular homicide.

He was taken to Ocean County jail, pending a detention hearing.

Fuchs’ godmother told NJ 101.5 News she and her husband are “heartbroken.”

“Emmy lived her life for her two children,” Kim Tyndall said in a written message. “They were her everything. Emmy will be missed by all, but her son and daughter were robbed of a sweet, loving Mom.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have free, full-day preschool programs — as of early 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt