NJ wildfire burns near 2 schools in Ocean County

BERKELEY — A wildfire described as "erratic" that started Monday afternoon continues to burn near two schools and the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

The Fishers Pit Wildfire off Northern Boulevard in Berkeley is located near the Garden State Parkway and Central Regional Middle and High schools. It is also not far from Double Trouble State Park.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday the fire had burned 150 acres and was 20% contained, according to the state Forest Fire Service.

Firefighters had difficulty getting a handle on the fire early because of its “erratic behavior" but made progress in the early hours of Tuesday using a backfire and burnout operation. Fire crews are currently working to reinforce containment lines in an attempt to burn out pockets of unburned fuels.

Smelling the fire

No roads are closed and no structures are threatened by the fire.

Winds out of the northwest could potentially blow smoke over Lacey Township, Lanoka Harbor, Forked River, and the Barnegat Bay, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

The Forest Fire Service said smoke settled overnight around Northern Boulevard and Hickory Lane and has gradually decreased throughout the morning. Residents in nearby Bayville reported smelling the fire which they describe as burning wood.

No significant rain is affected that could help fire fighting, according to Zarrow. The U.S. Drought Monitor says that area of the state is considered to be "abnormally dry."

An ongoing investigation is underway to determine what started the fire.

