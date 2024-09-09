NJ hockey star Johnny Gaudreau’s widow makes shocking announcement at funeral

🏒 Brothers Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau were killed riding their bikes on Aug. 31

🏒 Matthew's wife Madeline announced earlier they were expecting their first son

🏒 Their funeral at a Pennsylvania church was private

At the funeral of hockey player Johnny Gaudreau on Monday, his wife revealed that she is pregnant with their third child.

Johnny and his brother Matthew were laid to rest Monday during a funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Media, Pennsylvania. The service was live-streamed by Johnny's team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Buses brought players and others to the church and a crowd of hundreds walked in for the service, including several children wearing Johnny's No. 13 jerseys. Known to fans as “Johnny Hockey.”

Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Patrik Laine, Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and longtime executive Brian Burke were among those in attendance.

Meredith Gaudreau delivers a eulogy at her husband's funeral 9/9/24 Meredith Gaudreau delivers a eulogy at her husband's funeral 9/9/24 (6ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

Family of five

During an emotional 30-minute eulogy, Johnny's wife Meredith recounted their story from how they first met to how their family grew to four. She called the past six months the best of her life but said there was one week that she will cherish: the week she found out she was pregnant again.

"We're actually a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby, a total surprise but John was beaming and so excited," Meredith said. "I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John's three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special, despite these difficult circumstances.”

They are already parents to daughter Noa who is nearly 2 and 6-month-old son Johnny. Matthew's wife Madeline announced shortly after his death that she is expecting their first child, a son they planned to name Tripp.

Meredith also singled out two of John’s closest friends, Sean Monahan and Kevin Hayes.

“You helped shape him into the man I fell in love with,” she said. “He looked up to you both on and off the ice. You were his brothers, which means you are my brothers, too," Meredith said.

'John and Matthew’s lives mattered'

The Rev. Tony Penna, the director of campus ministry at BC, asked those inside the church to look around at how many people made the trip to the Philadelphia suburbs to pay their respects, calling it a source of comfort for parents Guy and Jane.

“By the overwhelming presence and overwhelming number of people here today, they’re sending a message to you loud and clear that John and Matthew’s lives mattered, that they were noticed on this earth, they were loved on this earth and they were valued on this earth,” Penna said. “This robust crowd wants you to know that they’re here to tell you, all of you, that they love you, too, and they have your back and they’re here to support you in our loss.”

Pearl Jam honored the brothers at their concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Saturday night and played “Given to Fly” in their memory, according to Fox Philadelphia.

Eddie Vedder told the crowd that he lost a brother five years ago in an "immediate and traumatic" fashion and could relate to the Gaudreau family's grief.

"What made it even more tragic was that they were such good men. So hearing that they came from Philly and grew up watching the games in this city. We thought we’d recognize them and wish their family and loved ones and teammates strength to get through. It's a difficult time," Vedder said.

Sean Higgins is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of an open container, improper passing and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle. His rescheduled detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

(Includes material Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

