Gaudreau brothers killed: Suspect’s NJ driving, Army background revealed

The New Jersey man charged in the roadway deaths of an NHL hockey star and his brother will remain behind bars after his detention hearing was postponed Thursday.

Gaudreau brothers killed

Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew R. Gaudreau, 29, were riding bicycles on the shoulder of County Road Route 551 in Oldmans Township at about 8:20 p.m. Aug. 31 when they were struck by a Jeep driven by Sean Higgins.

State Police said Higgins was trying to pass a slower vehicle on the right when he struck the pair. According to the affidavit of probable cause in the case, Higgins told police he had "consumed 5-6 beers prior to the accident."

Detention hearing for defendant Sean Higgins

Sean Higgins appeared via video for a hearing on Sept. 5 in Superior Court in Salem County.

His attorney Matthew Portella and the Salem County Prosecutor's Office asked for more time for a detention hearing. Judge Michael J. Silvanio granted the extension and scheduled the hearing for Sept. 13.

Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, has been held in the Salem County Correctional Facility since the crash on Aug. 31.

Charges against Higgins

Higgins is charged by State Police with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, possession of an open container, improper passing and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Sean Higgins Sean Higgins (Salem County Correctional Facility) loading...

Higgins' driving record

According to Higgins' driving record obtained by New Jersey 101.5 through an Open Public Records Act request, he has six prior incidents between 2003 and 2021. Two incidents were within two years of each other. His record was considered to be “in good standing" by the Motor Vehicle Commission.

🚘 2021: Involved in an accident — No points

🚘 2016: Involved in an accident — No points

🚘 2014: Improper operation on a highway with marked lanes — 2 points

🚘 2009: Improper display with fictitious plates

🚘 2006: Speeding — 2 points

🚘 2003: Unsafe operation of a motor vehicle

Two other incidents were redacted. The record did not show where any of the incidents took place.

A student embraces U.S. Army Maj. Sean Higgins, after receiving winter coats, hats and gloves donated to Ali Kelmendi primary school December 16, 2019, in Vushtrri, Kosovo (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas, 40th Public Affairs Detachment) A student embraces U.S. Army Maj. Sean Higgins, after receiving winter coats, hats and gloves donated to Ali Kelmendi primary school December 16, 2019, in Vushtrri, Kosovo (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas, 40th Public Affairs Detachment) loading...

Higgins in the NJ Army National Guard

Higgins was a major with the New Jersey Army National Guard but was not "in military status" at the time of the crash so the Uniform Code of Military Justice does not apply," according to spokesman Kryn Westhoven.

"However, Major Higgins is still subject to Army and National Guard administrative regulations and procedures governing soldier conduct beyond the civilian criminal justice system," Westhoven said.

Acting New Jersey Adjutant General Yvonne L. Mays. would not comment specifically on the Gaudreau crash but extended her condolences.

"We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," Mays said. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we share in the grief of the Gaudreau family."

Higgins was also Regional Command-East Civil-Military Cooperation chief, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, according to the U.S. Army.

U.S. Army Major Sean Higgins recieves the COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst U.S. Army Major Sean Higgins recieves the COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 10, 2021, at Joint Base Mcguire-Dix-Lakehurst (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Martinez) loading...

Where does Higgins work?

Higgins works at the Gaudenzia rehab facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania. The company on its Facebook page said he was "immediately placed on leave" following the double fatal crash.

"We extend our sympathies to the Gaudreau family during this incredibly difficult time," the clinic said.

Gaudenzia describes itself as "one of the largest non-profit substance use and co-occurring disorders treatment providers in the northeast United States" with locations in Pennsylvania as well as Delaware, Maryland and Washington.

Was information about the crash leaked?

Hours after the crash images of handwritten notes about the crash investigation appeared on X and Reddit, according to NJ.com. The images included the names of the victims, which were not released by State Police until approximately 8 a.m. the next morning.

Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office Chief of Detectives Thomas Gilbert told New Jersey 101.5 that their investigation into the source of the images is ongoing.

