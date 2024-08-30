✅Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were riding on the shoulder of County Route 551

The driver that struck and killed a professional hockey player and his brother on a Salem County road Thursday night told police he had several drinks before the crash.

Johnny Gaudreau, a married father of two who played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his brother Matthew R. Gaudreau, 29, were riding on the shoulder along County Road Route 551 in Oldmans Township about 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by a Jeep driven by Sean M. Higgins, 43, of Woodstown.

State police said Higgins was trying to pass a slower vehicle on the right when he struck the pair.

According to the affidavit in the case, Higgins told police he had "consumed 5-6 beers prior to the accident."

Higgins was charged by State Police with two counts of second-degree death by auto and is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.

The Gaudreau brothers were in New Jersey to attend their sister Katie's wedding Friday afternoon in Gloucester City and a reception in Philadelphia, according to Fox 29. TMZ reported that Johnny and Matthew were to be groomsmen. Johnny's wife and other sister are the maids of honor and his children are the flower girl and ring bearer.

"We are receiving your messages of love and support"

Their uncle, James Gaudreau, thanked all who have sent condolences to the family.

"We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief," he said online.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he was "heartbroken" at the "shocking and tragic loss" of the Gaudreau brothers.

“To every member of the Gaudreau family, please know that the people of New Jersey grieve with you," Murphy said on X.

The brothers played hockey at Boston College before turning to pro hockey. They then played for AHL and ECHL minor league teams. While Johnny found success in the NHL, Matthew became head hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic.

"Johnny and Matt were incredible hockey players and students, but even more amazing human beings," Gloucester Catholic Principal Thomas Iacovone, Jr. said in a written statement.

"Their loss will be felt forever by the entire Gloucester Catholic community and by me personally. I will continue to pray for them and their families during this unimaginable tragedy."

