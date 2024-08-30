NHL player and his brother killed by ‘DWI’ driver in NJ
✅ Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew were riding in NJ
✅ State Police said they were struck by a suspected drunk driver
✅ Johnny Gaudreau plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed Thursday night after their bicycles were struck by a suspected drunk driver.
Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew R. Gaudreau, 29, were riding along County Road Route 551 in Oldmans Township about 8:20 p.m.
Sean M. Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, attempted to pass an SUV and sedan, police said. As he passed the sedan, the SUV still in front of Higgins moved to the middle of the roadway to pass the cyclists, police said.
Higgins then tried to pass the SUV on the right and struck the brothers, police said.
Higgins was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was charged with two counts of death by auto. He is being held at the Salem County jail.
According to NJ.com, the brothers were in New Jersey for their sister’s wedding.
Gloucester Catholic High School player
Nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," the 31-year-old NHL player was born in Salem and grew up in Carney's Point. He played for Gloucester Catholic High School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in Dubuque, Iowa.
He was picked in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames. He signed a seven-year, $68 million contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022. He earned the 700th point in the NHL with an assist in a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 16, 2023
"Shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy"
The Blue Jackets said they were "shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy." The team said he played the game with "great joy."
"Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew," the team said.
