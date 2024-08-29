Grub Hub driver goes psycho on NJ highway, cops say

☑️ Luis Valentin threw coins and pulled a knife on another Route 1 driver

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Grub Hub driver was arrested on Route 1 after police said he threatened to kill another motorist he accused of cutting him off.

Township police said they received a 911 call Monday afternoon from a man who said the driver of a white Mercedes was throwing coins and spitting at his car. The other driver also pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him when they stopped at the next traffic light, the 911 caller said.

An officer pulled over the Mercedes and was told by Luis Valentin, 27, of North Brunswick, that the other driver had cut him off. Valentin admitted to having a road rage incident and officers found a knife inside a Grub Hub bag in his car, police said.

Valentin was on his way to pick up a Grub Hub order for delivery at the time of the road rage incident, according to South Brunswick police.

Charged with texting bomb threats

The North Brunswick resident was charged with terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was released on a summons pending his first court appearance.

It is not Valentin's first encounter with South Brunswick police in 2024.

Valentin was charged in April with texting a bomb threat to several employees at Pitney Bowes in South Brunswick, according to police.

