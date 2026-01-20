What's a better comfort food than a savory meatloaf on a cold, snowy winter weekend?

It started at the meat section of the PA Dutch market in Kingston on Friday.

There it was, the 'Amish Market' meatloaf mix. Pork, veal, beef. with the right amount of fat just calling my name.

I started online and found a great recipe that I modified slightly.

Building flavor the old-school way: butter, vegetables and spice

I started by sautéing a mix if vegetables, onion, carrot, celery, jalapeno in raw, salted butter.

Once the onions are soft and translucent, it's time to add a little more butter and chopped garlic and a little chopped parsley, then add salt, black pepper and a little cayenne.

After another minute on low heat, turn the heat off and set aside and let cool off. In a large mixing bowl, add your meat.

No shortcuts, no seed oils: why the ingredients matter

I had two pounds of the mix and I added another ½ pound of lean ground beef.

Two eggs, Worcestershire sauce, a little ketchup, tomato paste and panko, no seed oil, no fortified/enriched garbage bread crumbs, I use panko plain.

Mix a little with your hands and then add the warm veg mix. Mix it all together, but don't over mix.

Add the meat mixture to a baking pan and free form into a rectangle. On top spread a mixture of ketchup and tomato paste and cover the top and sides.

Into a preheated oven at 350 for an hour.

Best meatloaf you've had. I'll give you an idea on leftovers later this week.

