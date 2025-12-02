🚨 Woman robbed at gunpoint in a school parking lot

🚨 Victim and suspect know each other

🚨 Suspect faces multiple weapons and child-endangerment charges

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A woman dropping off her child at school Monday morning was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot.

South Brunswick police said Nathan Edwards Simpson, 45, pulled out a handgun as the woman pulled away from The Sapling School on Route 27 in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick around 9 a.m. and demanded she hand over her cell phone. When she refused, Simpson grabbed the phone and ran away.

The school, which provides daycare for infants, toddlers and pre-kindergarten-age children, was placed on lockdown along with nearby schools as police searched for Simpson. He was tracked to the Nassau Square development but officers did not locate him there.

Map shows the location of The Sapling School in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick Map shows the location of The Sapling School in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick (Google Maps) loading...

Man faces multiple criminal charges

Simpson is described as 6 feet 2 inches and 200 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black shirt and blue pants at the time. He also goes by the name “Bryan Spinelli”. The victim and Simpson are known to each other, according to police.

He is charged with armed robbery, endangering the welfare of a juvenile, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal restraint, terroristic threats, and theft.

Police asked anyone with information about Simpson to call 732-329-4646.

