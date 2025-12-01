NJ train pushes 82-year-old woman’s car quarter mile on South Brunswick tracks
🚨A car driven by an 82-year-old woman stopped in the middle of a crossing
🚨There is no arm at the crossing that comes down when a train approaches
🚨The woman suffered only a minor leg injury
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An 82-year-old woman's car was pushed by a freight train down the tracks when she stopped in the middle of a crossing.
South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said the Jamesburg woman saw the lights at the crossing on Cranbury-South River Road (Route 535) just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and came to a stop on the Conrail tracks. There is no arm that comes down when a train is approaching this crossing.
The crossing is near Exit 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike. Route 535 is a key local road that runs into Jamesburg and Spotswood.
Hours-long closure
The stopped sedan was pushed a quarter mile down the track by the slow moving train which came to a stop blocking the intersection for several hours.
The woman suffered a minor leg injury. Her identity was not disclosed.
The road was reopened by 5 p.m., according to Ryan.
