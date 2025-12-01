NJ train pushes 82-year-old woman&#8217;s car quarter mile on South Brunswick tracks

NJ train pushes 82-year-old woman’s car quarter mile on South Brunswick tracks

A sedan after being pushed down train tracks, railroad crossing in South Brunswick Nov. 26, 2025 (South Brunswick police)

🚨A car driven by an 82-year-old woman stopped in the middle of a crossing

🚨There is no arm at the crossing that comes down when a train approaches

🚨The woman suffered only a minor leg injury

 

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An 82-year-old woman's car was pushed by a freight train down the tracks when she stopped in the middle of a crossing.

South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said the Jamesburg woman saw the lights at the crossing on Cranbury-South River Road (Route 535) just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and came to a stop on the Conrail tracks. There is no arm that comes down when a train is approaching this crossing.

The crossing is near Exit 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike. Route 535 is a key local road that runs into Jamesburg and Spotswood.

ALSO READ: Homeless man charged with Ocean County basement fire arson

A sedan after being pushed down train tracks, railroad crossing in South Brunswick Nov. 26, 2025 (South Brunswick police)
loading...

Hours-long closure

The stopped sedan was pushed a quarter mile down the track by the slow moving train which came to a stop blocking the intersection for several hours.

The woman suffered a minor leg injury. Her identity was not disclosed.

The road was reopened by 5 p.m., according to Ryan.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Jamesburg, Middlesex County, South Brunswick
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM