SOUTH BRUNSWICK — An 82-year-old woman's car was pushed by a freight train down the tracks when she stopped in the middle of a crossing.

South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said the Jamesburg woman saw the lights at the crossing on Cranbury-South River Road (Route 535) just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and came to a stop on the Conrail tracks. There is no arm that comes down when a train is approaching this crossing.

The crossing is near Exit 8A of the New Jersey Turnpike. Route 535 is a key local road that runs into Jamesburg and Spotswood.

A sedan after being pushed down train tracks, railroad crossing in South Brunswick Nov. 26, 2025 (South Brunswick police)

Hours-long closure

The stopped sedan was pushed a quarter mile down the track by the slow moving train which came to a stop blocking the intersection for several hours.

The woman suffered a minor leg injury. Her identity was not disclosed.

The road was reopened by 5 p.m., according to Ryan.

