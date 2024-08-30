Police truck runs over sunbathing woman on Wildwood, NJ beach

☑️ A marked Wildwood police vehicle ran over woman on the beach

☑️ Bystanders lifted the pickup off the woman

☑️ The mayor of Wildwood is leaving the investigation to the police chief

WILDWOOD — An investigation is underway after witnesses say a marked police pickup ran over a woman lying on the beach Wednesday afternoon.

6 ABC Action News reports that witnesses watched the pickup truck strike the woman on the beach near Rio Grande Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Bystanders then tried to lift the truck to get the woman from underneath. The website WildwoodVideoArchive.com said the truck was swerving and was "way too close" to beachgoers.

Bystanders told WildwoodVideoArchive.com they had to yell at the driver to stop after the woman was struck.

Mayor confident in the police chief

Mayor Ernie Troiano, Jr. told New Jersey 101.5 he knows the incident but does not know all the details.

"It's it's a police situation. The chief is handling it. He's asked me to let him do all that's needed. I respect his wishes," Troiano said.

Troiano said he expected Chief Joseph Murphy to release a statement.

The woman’s boyfriend told 6 ABC Action News she suffered multiple broken ribs, three fractured vertebrae and a lung injury. She is expected to make a full recovery.

