Belmar, NJ police release full video of wild surfer beach-badge arrest

☑️ Video went viral showing a surfer being cuffed by Belmar police

☑️ Police released body cam footage showing what led to events in the video

☑️ Belmar's police chief praised a veteran officer for de-escalating the situation

BELMAR — Newly released body cam footage shows the events that led to the arrest of a surfer on the beach Tuesday as seen in a video gone viral.

The initial video posted on social media showed surfer Liam Mahoney, of Junction City, California, handcuffed on the beach with Belmar police officers. He scuffles with the officers and winds up face down in the sand as a woman screams at the officers about Mahoney having a beach badge.

Police Chief Tina Scott released the body cam footage on the department's Facebook page Thursday night. She wrote that the arrest was about Mahoney's refusal to comply with police and not about the badge.

The police encounter, however, was indeed about the beach badge, which most beach municipalities in New Jersey require people to purchase daily, weekly or seasonally in order to walk onto the beach during the summer months.

"To be clear, Mr. Mahoney was not arrested for not having a beach badge," Scott said. "He was arrested because he obstructed the officer’s investigation by refusing to give his identification or pedigree information. Mr. Mahoney was also advised he was not free to leave and continued to walk away during this encounter."

Liam Mahoney talks to Belmar police on the beach 8/20/24 Liam Mahoney talks to Belmar police on the beach 8/20/24 (Belmar police) loading...

'Am I being detained?' 'You are.'

The video shows Officer Ryan Braswell, a veteran police officer who says on his LinkedIn page he has over 29 years of law enforcement experience, speaking with Mahoney about having a beach badge and asking for identification. Mahoney walks away carrying a surfboard without complying.

"I'm not going to ask you too many more times. You're not free to leave," Braswell says.

"Am I being detained?" Mahoney asks.

"You are. And if you take another step you'll be arrested. I promise you. I promise you," Braswell says.

"Because I'm surfing," Mahoney asks.

"Yes. Come here," Braswell says.

"No," Mahoney responds. "You want we can talk to Harry Harsin about this."

Harsin is the chief lifeguard for Belmar, according to the borough website.

The two discuss whether or not a beach badge is needed to surf or fish. Mahoney says it is not and walks away. Braswell cites N.J.S.A. 40:61-22.20 which allows beaches to charge all who use the beach for badges. There is no exemption for surfers, according to Scott in her statement.

Liam Mahoney is asked to put the surfboard down by a Belmar police officer on the beach 8/20/24 Liam Mahoney is asked to put the surfboard down by a Belmar police officer on the beach 8/20/24 (Belmar police) loading...

Drop the surfboard

A second officer follows Mahoney as he heads towards the boardwalk and orders him to "drop the surfboard."

"You're illegally arresting me," Mahoney tells the officers who repeat the order and remove the surfboard from his hands. They take out handcuffs, order Mahoney to put his hands behind his back. The video then shows the footage of Mahoney struggling with the officers as an unidentified woman tries to show them the badge.

"I'm not letting you arrest me," Mahoney says during the struggle and asks the officers to call Harsin. As the struggle in the sand continues, one of the officers punches Mahoney in the back with his fist.

"F**king assholes," Mahoney says. He later complains that the cuffs are tight and his circulation is being cut off as he is placed in a police vehicle.

Praise for officers from their chief

Scott said Mahoney was asked nine or 10 times to put his hands behind his back but resisted and credited Braswell for trying to de-escalate the situation and avoid additional physical contact.

Mahoney was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Mahoney was also issued a ticket for not having a beach badge.

Scott reiterated that "the circumstances of the arrest" are being reviewed in accordance with applicable New Jersey Office of the Attorney General guidelines.

