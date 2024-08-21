Arrest video: California surfer learns the hard way about NJ beach badges
🏄♂️ Video shows a surfer handcuffed because of a beach badge issue
🏄♂️ The surfer struggles with police and winds up face down in the sand
🏄♂️ A woman berating the officers in the video is not identified
BELMAR — Video has gone viral showing a surfer face down in the sand as he was arrested at a Jersey Shore beach on Tuesday.
The video opens with several Belmar police officers restraining a man in a wetsuit with handcuffs and a woman asking police why he is being arrested. There is no context as to what happened before the video started.
"I have my badge right there," the man tells police who continue to restrain him and the woman curses at the officers. T
One of the officers puts his left arm around the man's neck as he tries to walk.
The surfer continues to struggle and ends with his face in the sand as the two officers hold him down.
"You're f**king freaking all of us out. We all f**king live here. Look what you're doing," the woman says.
California surfer charged
The surfer is escorted onto the boardwalk as more officers arrive in a police vehicle as the video ends.
Belmar Police Chief Tina Scott identified the surfer as Liam Mahoney, of Junction City, California. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Mahoney was also issued a ticket for not having a beach badge.
"A thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest will be conducted, in accordance with applicable New Jersey Office of the Attorney General (OAG) guidelines," Scott said.
The chief did not disclose the circumstances of the incident.
The borough website states a badge is required on the beach while a lifeguard is present and does not make an exception for surfers.
