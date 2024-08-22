NJ man charged with animal cruelty after shooting, killing pitbull

🔻 Police say NJ man shot dog, believed acting aggressive

🔻 Pitbull reportedly went after another dog, then menaced a woman

🔻 Criminal charge filed 10 days later

READINGTON — A 30-year-old township man has been charged with animal cruelty after shooting and killing a pit bull that he said was aggressive.

Township police responded on Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m. to a property at Route 523 and Flemington Whitehouse Road, where there was a report of a weapon fired, prosecutors said.

The property owner, 30-year-old Kalli Hartman told officers that a pitbull had begun attacking another dog.

She and 30-year-old Craig Cooke, also of Readington, believed the dog was being aggressive towards Hartman, so Cooke shot the dog, police said.

On Thursday, Cooke was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon and third-degree animal cruelty.

Ownership of the pit bull was not immediately clear, as police cited the active investigation.

Any potentially relevant information regarding the investigation can be shared with the Readington Township Police Department at 908-534-4031.

