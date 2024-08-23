Mpox scare — what NJ should know about the latest outbreak

⚫ Mpox is a health emergency of international concern, experts say

⚫ There is no approved treatment for the contagious disease

⚫ NJ has recorded more than 800 cases since 2022

An infectious disease that's wreaking havoc overseas is not believed to have hit the U.S. just yet, but experts in New Jersey wouldn't be surprised to see the latest version of the virus make its way here.

For the second time since 2022, mpox has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

A new outbreak of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has been recorded in a number of African nations. This year alone, Congo has recorded more than 15,000 cases and hundreds of deaths.

A day after the WHO declaration, a case was reported out of Sweden.

Should NJ worry about mpox?

Through the start of the summer, mpox cases were being recorded weekly by the New Jersey Department of Health. So far, two cases have been reported in August.

Those cases, however, involve a subtype of the virus that has been present in the U.S. since 2022.

New Jersey, and the country as a whole, has not received any reports of suspected cases that involve the latest mpox clade, which is said to be more transmissible through routine close contact.

"All people need to be concerned about mpox," Dr. Perry Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health, told New Jersey 101.5. "The general population should be concerned because, in my perspective, it's just a matter of time before there's going to be at least one case here in the United States."

Due to their location and accessibility, states such as New Jersey New York should be more concerned than remote states, Halkitis added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of mpox coming into the U.S. is low. But the risk might change as more information becomes available, or if more cases appear outside central and eastern Africa, the CDC said.

The global health emergency sets the stage for officials to work proactively against the spread of the latest mpox clade, but they're not anticipating a COVID-like pandemic.

In 2022, the outbreak that had made its way to more than 70 countries slowed down within months.

Spread and signs of mpox

Similar to coronavirus, mpox can be spread through contact with an infected individual or contaminated surface. And like COVID, it can be spread from human to animal, and vice versa.

"It is a virus that is painful, it is a virus that causes lesions, it is a virus that people who are immunocompromised could die from," Halkitis said.

Congo Mpox A young girl suffering from mpox waits for treatment at a clinic in Munigi, eastern Congo, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) loading...

First detected in monkeys, mpox is closely related to smallpox. It can cause flu-like symptoms in patients, as well as a rash that turns into painful blisters.

Individuals can be contagious for weeks, until all sores appear to have healed.

The virus can be fatal. Mortality rates vary based on one's health and access to health care.

Can mpox be treated?

Currently, there's no approved treatment specifically for mpox, according to the CDC.

Vaccines do exist, but a mass vaccination program isn't in the works right now.

Two doses provide the best protection.

Only people who are at risk of exposure are recommended for the vaccine. Travelers may want to consider vaccination as well, according to health officials.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt