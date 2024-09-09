Former NJ cop killed in motorcycle vs. dirt bike crash on Parkway

⭕ A motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder of the Parkway south at Exit 81

⭕ The driver collided with a dirt bike in the entrance ramp

⭕ The motorcyclist was a former South Toms River police officer

TOMS RIVER — A former police officer died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle hit a dirt bike on the Garden State Parkway.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said Antonio Caprara, 26, of Beachwood, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle south in the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway near Exit 81 (Lakehurst Road) when he collided with an SSR dirt bike on the ramp.

The impact ejected both riders.

Caprara was pronounced dead at the scene. The rider of the dirt bike, Lenny Ritorto, 49, of Toms River, was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to Lebron.

The crash created lengthy delays on the Parkway for several hours Sunday afternoon.

Former police officer

Caprara graduated with the Ocean County Police Academy SLEO II Class 50 and was sworn in as a full-time officer with the South Toms River Police Department in 2023. New Jersey 101.5 has learned he was no longer with the department at the time of his death.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created by Nikki Rue to help with his funeral expenses.

Dirt bikes are prohibited from being driven on any highway in New Jersey.

It is the 32nd fatal crash in Ocean County in 2024 with the 35th death. It is the year's third fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

