Online threat closes schools in two NJ districts

🚨Threats were reportedly made to five schools in Gloucester & Camden counties

🚨Two districts canceled classes for Monday

🚨A juvenile was arrested in connection to threats made against Woodbury

Classes were canceled on Monday in two South Jersey school districts after they each received a threat.

Deptford police on Sunday evening posted on the department's Facebook page that they were aware of a "threatening social media post" that mentioned “numerous schools in Gloucester and Camden counties” including one in the district. An investigation involving neighboring law enforcement agencies and State Police was immediately started.

Two hours later Superintendent Kevin M. Kanauss on the school district website and Facebook page announced the entire district would close Monday “out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and security of our entire Deptford Spartan Community.”

The Woodbury School District also announced it would be closed on Monday due to a threat.

"While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please be assured that school safety remains our top priority, and we are taking every precaution necessary to maintain a secure environment," Superintendent Andrew T Bell Sr. wrote.

Woodbury Junior-Senior High School Woodbury Junior-Senior High School (Woodbury City Public Schools) loading...

Threat made by teen?

Police in Woodbury on its Facebook page said a juvenile suspect who was believed to be responsible for the threat to the district was in custody. The department did not disclose if they were responsible for the all the threats.

NBC Philadelphia reported the threat to shoot up five public and private schools named Woodbury Junior-Senior High School, Bowe Middle School in Glassboro, Holy Angels Catholic School in Woodbury, Haddon Heights Junior-Senior High School and the Oak Valley School in Deptford.

Threats were made to Brick Township and Paramus schools on Friday but they were deemed to not be credible. Classes went on as scheduled.

The threats come after four people were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia on Sept. 4.

Officials say Colt Gray, 14, shot and killed students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53. Eight other students and a teacher were injured — seven of them shot — and are expected to recover.

