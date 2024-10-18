NJ nursing home workers charged with brutally beating patient

🔶NJ patient assaulted at rehab facility

🔶Duo accused, both nurse assistants

🔶Victim was critically hurt

A pair of healthcare workers have been accused of attacking a patient, critically hurting him.

Dhenmark Francisco, 28, of Toms River, and Jovi Esperanza, 31, of Beachwood, were each charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident on Monday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Berkeley police were called by staff at the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation Facility in the Bayville section.

Investigators found that at 11:45 a.m., a 52-year-old male patient was assaulted by Francisco and Esperanza, both certified nursing assistants who worked at the site.

The patient was taken to Community Medical Center and then to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, where he was listed in critical but stable condition as of Friday.

Both Francisco and Esperanza were arrested on Tuesday.

A certified nursing assistant is considered an entry-level position, that provides support to nurses.

They were being held at Ocean County Jail, pending respective detention hearings.

