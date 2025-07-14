🔴 A man is critical after being shot several times in Atlantic City

🔴 It happened in the Ocean Resort Casino parking garage

🔴 The suspect was caught with a stolen gun

ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in a casino parking garage over the weekend.

On Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m., patrol officers responded to the Ocean Resort Casino parking garage for a report of a male shot, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

Officers found Robert Phillips, 41, of Atlantic City, with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower half of his body.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, the suspect, identified as Ronald Rivers, 55, also of Atlantic City, was found on New Hampshire Avenue trying to flee.

Police arrested him and said they found a handgun that had been reported stolen in South Carolina.

Phillips was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Rivers was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, certain person not to possess a weapon, and possession of a stolen handgun.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believed this was an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788.

