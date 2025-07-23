🐾 Health officials are searching for a possibly rabid raccoon in Westfield

🐾 The critter bit two people

🐾 A warning is out for residents to stay safe and alert

WESTFIELD — Health officials in one Union County community are warning the public after two residents were bitten by a raccoon that may have rabies.

The Westfield Regional Health Department issued a public alert on Tuesday after two people were bitten by the possibly infected animal in two separate incidents.

One occurred on the 400 block of 1st Street, and the other on the 700 block of Scotch Plains Avenue.

The raccoon remains on the loose, so it’s still not clear if it���s infected with rabies. The health department said it hopes to catch the animal soon and test it for the fatal disease.

So, health officials are urging residents to stay alert and be on the lookout for the raccoon.

Suspicious animal behavior related to rabies includes disorientation and confusion, difficulty walking, and aggressiveness. If anyone sees an animal exhibiting these behaviors, they should immediately report it to the Westfield Police Department at 908-789-4000.

One health official tells News 12 that residents need to do everything possible to keep their families and pets safe. That means making sure dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Children playing outside, especially around dusk when raccoons are said to be active, should be extra vigilant.

This is not the only raccoon to wreak havoc on a New Jersey community.

In April, one rabid raccoon attacked a dog and a human in Collingswood, and in October 2024, two raccoons tested positive for rabies after they fought a pair of dogs in East Brunswick. In this incident, the dogs were taken to a veterinarian by their owner and given rabies vaccine boosters.

