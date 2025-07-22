🔴 An Oakhurst man was arrested and charged after a wild morning

🔴 Police say he robbed a 7-Eleven at knifepoint

🔴 He also stole a car at another 7-Eleven before leading cops on a chase

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A man who police say robbed a 7-Eleven at knifepoint, then robbed a car at another 7-Eleven in town, was taken into custody in Wall on Monday morning after a police chase.

The man, identified as Anthony Bowe, 45, of Oakhurst, is accused of walking into a 7-Eleven on West Park Avenue in Ocean Township shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday, demanding cash in the register, and threatening to stab the cashier, according to the Asbury Park Press.

During that investigation, another call came in to the police about a Mercedes-Benz G63 having been stolen at another 7-Eleven on Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, the publication reported.

An Oakhurst man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Ocean Township and the theft of a car at another 7-Eleven in Oakhurst , pictured (Google Street View)

At 9:30 a.m., Ocean Township police notified the Wall Police Department of the armed robbery and stolen vehicle incident, and that Bowe appeared to be headed toward the Wall area.

Soon after, Wall Township Patrolman Orin McKay was on patrol near Route 138 and Allenwood Road when he noticed the stolen vehicle parked outside a local business, and a man matching Bowe’s description was seen outside the vehicle, Wall police reported.

As the patrolman tried to make contact, Bowe got in the car and sped off, leading police on a pursuit.

An Oakhurst man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Ocean Township and the theft of a car at another 7-Eleven in Oakhurst. He was spotted by Wall Township police who chased him as he fled (Wall Township PD via Facebook/Canva)

The chase continued on Route 138 and then onto Route 35 in Ocean Township, but ended at the intersection of Deal Road and Logan Road when Bowe crashed the Mercedes.

He was taken into custody and taken to Ocean Township Police Headquarters, where he was processed in connection with the armed robbery and car theft.

Wall Township police also charged Bowe with resisting arrest, eluding (resisting arrest by flight), receiving stolen property, obstruction, and multiple motor vehicle violations.

After processing, Bowe was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then transferred to the Monmouth County Jail.

